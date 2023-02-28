Steve Hinebauch

In Judiciary committee we heard bills about landlords and tenants, protecting individual rights from government, the abuse of the judicial system, and etc. It seems like there is a lot of concern about parent’s rights. From all over the state of Montana, schools, courts and child protective services have claimed responsibility for kids over parents. There have been several bills dealing with this issue. SB 337 by Senator Manzella was one of these bills.

In Public Health and Human Safety committee we had an array of bills.

(Sen. Steve Hinebauch represents Senate District 18 which includes Wibaux.)