Hinebauch

Steve Hinebauch

The Transmittal deadline is coming up fast. I am going to introduce four more bills this week that need to be heard and hopefully moved through the Senate before Transmittal. There are two bills dealing with FWP, one dealing with DOJ, and one dealing with elections.

The unions were active this week at the capitol. Along with the several lobbyists they have here all the time there were a lot of members walking around, holding signs, and testifying in committees. They were here because of my bill SB276 and HB 448, sponsored by Representative James Bergstrom. My bill made it so it costs the same everywhere in the state to build a public project. The unions want it so they can get paid more in most of the state, especially in our country. HB 448 is a Right to Work bill, which allows employees the choice as to if they join a union or not. All of our surrounding states have similar laws and the sky is not falling there. Testimony after testimony talked about how tough things are for workers and yet they want to keep the same system.

(Sen. Steve Hinebauch represents Senate District 18 which includes Wibaux.)