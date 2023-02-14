We finished our 6th week, so we are one-third of the way into the 68th
Legislative Session. We heard a variety of things in Judiciary this
week. We heard some bills about dealing with injunctions. There are
some cases where environmental groups have sued to stop mining or
building projects and with no reason or a hearing judges will issue
injunctions. Some of these injunctions have been around for years. We
want to put a stop to this practice. We heard some bills on parent’s
rights concerning Child Family Services (CFS). Another bill was to
make it illegal for foreign countries to own land in Montana. It was a
little scary when the Biden Administration allowed a Chinese balloon to
fly across our country for a week before shooting it down. By then they
probably had all the information they needed.
In Public Health and Human Services, we heard several bills dealing with
CFS. We are at the top of the nation, per capita, for removing children
from their homes. We have heard some horror stories
of how this has happened. It looks like it is improving but there is a
long way to go.
Our floor sessions have been a little busier because there are more
bills coming through. Tuesday I was Chair of the Day in the Senate
Chambers. We heard SB99 which is to protect children from an attempt to
change their gender through surgeries and drugs. All the Democrats and
a few Republicans think this process is ok. It was kind of a chore
keeping order in the Chamber. The bill passed 2nd reading 28-21, and
30-20 on 3rd reading. It now goes to the House. I voted for this
bill.
I just wanted to mention how proud we are of the two representatives in
my senate district. Representative Phalen presented HB234, which would
protect our children by keeping obscenities out of public schools. If
you had seen some of the literature that is being used in some of our
schools, it would make you sick! Representative Ler is carrying HB361
which gives students, teachers, and faculty immunity if they call a
student by their birth name or gender instead of the name or pronoun
they pick for that particular day.
There is some good and some bad being in leadership. The bad is, there
is a lot of busy work. The good is that I have a voice in leadership
meetings and meetings with the Governor. The big discussion in
leadership is still the budget and what we are going to do with the
almost $3 Billion surplus. My sentiments, which I express each time, is
that we should give it back to the people who paid it. A conflicting
idea is to leave it in buckets in case government gets into trouble. We
all know that if it is there, they will use it to build more
bureaucracy.
Dealing with the Feds is something we deal with on a daily basis. The
Feds want us to have our CDL requirements in line with theirs, which is
less about safety and more about control. They always threaten to hold
back funding. We rejected their demand by killing SB47. It is unclear
what is going to happen on this issue because there is still too much
appetite around here to go along with the Feds. Another thing they are
going to do is make livestock owners get a prescription from a vet every
time they buy a bottle of medicine to treat their animals. We are going
to try some legislation to deal with it, however we are probably going
to have to comply to a certain extent or these WOKE companies won’t send
us the drugs we need for our livestock.
We missed seeing everyone at GATE. And we will miss the annual Lincoln
Reagan Dinner coming up February 17 at the EPEC. It sounds like
Congressman Rosendale will be attending. Be sure and tell him THANKS
for standing strong on the vote for Speaker until they got the rules
back to where they were supposed to be.
If you are ever in Helena, be sure to look us up. If you want to look
up the text of a bill you can find it at https.leg.mt.gov.