Hinebauch

Things keep rolling on fast pace at the Capitol. There are lots of people involved in this process. There are elected officials, people representing themselves, agencies, and of course there are lobbyists and special interest groups, trying to help us form our opinion on most bills. It is an interesting process.

One of the bills we heard this past week in Judiciary committee was SB210. This bill deals with assisted suicide. There are several problems now with Montana Code Annotated (MCA) concerning assisted suicide. As far as death certificates, life insurance and family members there is potentially a lot of problems.

(Sen. Steve Hinebauch represents Senate District 18 which includes Wibaux.)