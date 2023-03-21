There were 1,524 reported cases of sexual assault in Montana in 2019 – that’s 430 more cases than in 2013. Worse yet, we know that some rapists aren’t held accountable because many people who have been sexually assaulted aren’t able to report it due to our inadequate system to support them as they seek justice.

No victim should be left without a proper sexual violence response to achieve treatment and justice. Thankfully, our Attorney General Austin Knudsen is championing a bill to address these issues in House Bill 79. Proposed by Amy Regier of Kalispell, this bill would increase the resources needed to respond to sexual assault crimes and help survivors find healing. Most importantly, it will help ensure people who commit these crimes are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

(Annalise Wilson is the SANE Coordinator at Logan Health Kalispell, Debbie Mulcahy is the Director of Critical Care and Seasonal Clinics at Logan Health Whitefish, and Mark Kraft is Chief of Police at Sidney Police Department.)