Governor Greg Gianforte’s attempt to veto Senate Bill 442 is unpopular, inexplicable, and contrary to the wishes of both the legislature and the people of Montana.

His veto ignores 132 legislators from both parties who voted for SB 442. It ignores 56 county commissions and numerous local governments who support the bill because it supported needed county road maintenance, enabling farmers and ranchers to get their products to market and EMTs to respond to emergencies. It ignores the needs of veterans, who would benefit from increased funding for crucial services. It ignores hunters, anglers, and hikers who would benefit from enhanced access and wildlife habitat conservation. It ignores labor unions, timber companies, energy and utility organizations, healthcare providers, and public land advocates.

Eric Bryson is the Executive Director, Montana Association of Counties (MACo). Roman Zylawy is the MACo President and a Mineral County Commissioner. Ross Butcher is the MACo 1st Vice President and a Fergus County Commissioner. Joette Woods is the MACo 2nd Vice President and a Liberty County Commissioner. Jason Strouf is a MACo Immediate Past President and a Custer County Commissioner. Mike McGinley is the MACo Fiscal Officer and a Beaverhead County Commissioner. Randy Brodehl is the MACo Urban Counties Representative and a Flathead County Commissioner.