In 1998, Verna Benasky was chosen the Custer County Family and Community Education Club Homemaker of the Year. And while she was a great homemaker and a valuable member of the FCE Club family, she was also an interesting lady who lead an interesting life. Her story was told in an article about her honor.
Her life started when she and her twin brother, Vernon, were born June 13, 1918, on the family homestead on Pratt Creek south of Miles City. Her parents, Don and Hannah Cotton, had eight children altogether so Verna grew up with four brothers — counting Vernon — and three sisters.
The Cotton family moved into Miles City and the kids enrolled in school. Verna graduated from Custer County High School in 1937.
Like many young Miles City women, she attended the Presentation School of Nursing at Holy Rosary Hospital. When she graduated in 1940, the world was in great need of trained nurses.
She started her career, according to an article in the April 24, 1998 edition of the Miles City Star as “head nurse at the Custer County Hospital.” Her 2005 obituary states “ Verna accepted a job as the head Nurse for the county hospital.”
This is a confusing reference and I have not been able to pin down what was meant by the Custer County Hospital. Holy Rosary Hospital was built by Custer County and turned over to the Presentation Sisters soon after opening. It was usually referred to as the Sisters hospital or by its proper name of Holy Rosary.
There was also a rest home at what was called “the poor farm,” that served as a rest home for the elderly whose family could not afford to care for them and that was occasionally referred to as the Custer County Hospital.
Whatever position the newly-graduated nurse filled, she didn’t stay long. In 1942, Verna, like many other young women, joined the Army Nurse Corps.
According to the 1998 article, she was sworn in at Fort Lewis, Wash., and then went to Fort Bragg, S. C., for an additional nine months training. In addition to learning how to be an officer in the armed forces, she probably needed to learn how to handle mass casualties and the kind of injuries rarely seen in small town hospitals.
At Fort Bragg, she was assigned to the 347th Station Hospital, which was activated for the European Theater of Operations.
She sailed across the Atlantic on the Queen Mary, which had been converted from an ocean liner to a troopship for the war. While on-board, she received what the 1998 article calls her “training for combat.”
Also not the sort of thing students at a nursing school run by a religious order were likely to receive.
She first arrived in Scotland, perhaps to avoid mines or enemy submarines lurking around the English coast, and went by train to Oxford. The group she was with treated “casualties right off the battlefields.”
Again, quoting from her obituary, “Verna said ‘Although I would not want to go through those experiences again, I was never sorry for a minute that I could help in my own small way.’”
She spent 28 months in the Army Nurse Corps. While she was in the service, she meant Leonard Benasky and Verna Cotton became Verna Benasky on January 7, 1947. They moved to Miles City to start their family.
When the Veterans Administration Hospital was built in Miles City, Verna quickly found her experience as an Army nurse was welcome and she continued her nursing career while raising her three sons and a daughter.
Tragically, her daughter was killed in a highway accident in 1958.
After retiring from nursing, she and her husband decided to operate a newsstand and book store, which is where I first got to know the Benaskys. As an avid reader, I was regular customer from the day it opened.
After ten years in the newsstand and book business, the Benaskys retired but not to a life of sitting around. Verna worked part time at the M & H and Eagles Manor and, when not working, she and Leonard “started touring on Gold Wing Motorcycles. Over the next 18 years, they traveled approximately 185,000 miles covering Western and Southern United States and Western Canada.”
And in her spare time, she was a charter member of the Women in Military Service for America; was on the steering committee that started Meals on Wheels in Miles City; belonged to the Soroptimist Club, the Miles City Club, Custer County FCE clubs, American Legion Auxiliary, Montana State Nurses Association, the American Association of Retired Persons, St. Vincent dePaul Society, Big Sky Motorcycle club and the Range Riders Reps. She was both a secretary and a president for the Reps.
And was involved with the Council on Aging, volunteered at rest homes, furnished cookies for walk-a-thons, Bloodmobiles, and was chair of the Pet Show at the Eastern Montana Fair.
Plus, a cause dear to my heart, she was one of the early members of the Convent Keepers, helping protect and preserve my favorite building in Miles City.
She passed away in 2005, leaving behind innumerable friends, three sons, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Verna Cotton Benasky was very definitely a member of the Greatest Generation, a generation who saved the world, cared for the world and lived her life to the fullest.