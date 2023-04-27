Amorette Allison

In 1998, Verna Benasky was chosen the Custer County Family and Community Education Club Homemaker of the Year. And while she was a great homemaker and a valuable member of the FCE Club family, she was also an interesting lady who lead an interesting life. Her story was told in an article about her honor.

Her life started when she and her twin brother, Vernon, were born June 13, 1918, on the family homestead on Pratt Creek south of Miles City. Her parents, Don and Hannah Cotton, had eight children altogether so Verna grew up with four brothers — counting Vernon — and three sisters.

Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.