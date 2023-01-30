As Montana’s state legislative session picks up steam, certain perennial, hot-button topics will be hotly debated, with predictable combatants on either side.

Second Amendment issues motivate conservative voters. Environmental issues turn out liberals. Passions flare on both sides over abortion. Etcetera.

(Maxford Nelsen is director of labor policy for the Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit organization which works to promote individual liberty, free enterprise, and limited, accountable government.)