As Montana’s state legislative session picks up steam, certain perennial, hot-button topics will be hotly debated, with predictable combatants on either side.
Second Amendment issues motivate conservative voters. Environmental issues turn out liberals. Passions flare on both sides over abortion. Etcetera.
But in a state like Montana, perhaps no issue is more politically complicated than labor unions, at least for conservatives.
On one hand, hard-working Montanans have long banded together in labor unions to promote skilled labor, safety on the job, and fair pay.
However, as union density in private industry has fallen steadily since the 1950s, the labor movement has become increasingly dominated by public-sector unions representing teachers, state workers, and other government employees.
The largest union in the state is the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), an affiliate of both the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).
Together, NEA and AFT are some of the most politically extreme advocacy groups in the country, actively working to insert critical race theory into public schools, defund the police, ban guns, and promote abortion.
MFPE is every bit as progressive as its parent affiliates though, as Montana moves politically to the right, the union takes pains to appear more balanced than it is.
On its website, MFPE boasts about working “across party lines to deliver for the hardworking Montana families” and touts its endorsements of certain Republicans for office.
But talk is cheap.
State campaign finance records show that, over the past four years, more than 99 percent of MFPE’s election spending—totaling more than $3.5 million—went to support the Montana Democrat party, Democrat candidates for office, or Democrat-aligned candidates running for nonpartisan offices.
When progressive incumbent Ingrid Gustafson defeated conservative challenger James Brown in a hard-fought election for Montana Supreme Court justice last year, she did so with the benefit of more than $300,000 in MFPE election spending.
Two years earlier, the union spent $2.3 million in its unsuccessful attempt to elect Democrat gubernatorial candidate Mike Cooney.
When the legislature sent LR 130 to voters in 2020 to prevent local governments from regulating or banning concealed carry, MFPE spent $1.2 million against it—10 times more than gun control advocacy groups. The measure barely passed.
And every year, MFPE contributes to Carol’s List, which “recruits, trains, [and] supports progressive, pro-choice Democratic women to run for elected office in Montana.”
Tellingly, none of the 11 Republican candidates for state legislature endorsed by MFPE in 2022—generally running unopposed or in safe districts—received the union’s financial backing, which instead went to Democrats in competitive districts.
Of course, MFPE is free to back whichever political candidates and causes it likes. But in a place like Rosebud County—in which voters backed Trump 2-1 in 2020—what’s a conservative union member to do?
Until 2018, there was little those who disagreed with the union’s politics could do, since state law allowed unions to have public employees fired for refusing to pay dues or fees.
In the Janus v. AFSCME case, however, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that compelling public employees to pay for union speech and advocacy they disagree with violated the First Amendment.
While the decision opened the door for Montanans to stop backing MFPE politics by cancelling their membership, barriers remain.
Most government unions honor cancellations only during short, arbitrary escape periods. Many employees continue to be simply uninformed or misinformed about their rights.
In the Colstrip School District, for instance, MFPE contracts negotiated four years after Janus still contain unconstitutional provisions requiring employees to pay union fees.
A bill under consideration in the legislature, HB 216, would address these problems by requiring government employers to annually notify employees that union membership is optional, allowing public employees to cancel dues deductions from their paychecks at will, and creating a process to challenge unconstitutional provisions in union collective bargaining agreements.
Like any other business, unions function best when they’re accountable to their clients, but accountability only exists if customers have the option to leave.