Today is Saint Patrick’s Day. This is a day that many people, even if we aren’t Irish, celebrate the Emerald Isle and all things having to do with Ireland. We wear green, mark our lives with three leaves of the shamrock, drink green drinks, eat corned beef and cabbage, and sing Irish songs trying to use our best Irish brogue. In some cities we even have massive parades and community celebrations.
But for all the celebrating, the reason there is a Saint Patrick’s Day may not be in the fore front of our thinking. We celebrate this day because it is assumed to be the day Saint Patrick died. This day was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century and is observed by the Catholic, Anglican Communion, the Easter Orthodox and Lutheran churches. Today is to celebrate the man Saint Patrick and his part in the spread of the message of Jesus Christ to Ireland.
Although there is some evidence that Christianity had already arrived in Ireland before Saint Patrick, he is generally believed to be the one person who began teaching and preaching about Jesus Christ to all of Ireland. He is credited with building many churches, baptizing many people, ordaining many priests and, in general, building the Christian Church of Ireland.
The basic story of Saint Patrick is that he was born in Briton and, when he was 16, he was taken by pirates to Ireland. He later escaped and returned to Briton where he continued his study of Christianity. At this time he was in his early 20’s, he eventually went to Europe to continue his studies and was ordained as a priest. At this point Patrick returned to Ireland to begin his ministry to the Irish and to convert his captors to the Christian faith. It is supposed that he died possibly in the year 493 CE.
Saint Patrick, by all accounts, was a strong evangelist for the Christian faith in Ireland. What I find fascinating about Saint Patrick is his devotion to historic Christianity and the importance of our acceptance and faith in the work of the Trinity in our lives and communities.
He wrote out his beliefs in a book he titled The Confession. In one passage he speaks of the Trinity:
“For there is no other God, nor ever was before, nor shall be hereafter, but God the Father, unbegotten and without beginning, in whom all things began, whose are all things, as we have been taught; and his son Jesus Christ, who manifestly always existed with the Father, before the beginning of time in the spirit with the Father, indescribably begotten before all things, and all things visible and invisible were made by him. . . he poured out his Holy Spirit on us in abundance, the gift and pledge of immortality, which makes the believers and the obedient into sons of God and co-heirs of Christ who is revealed, and we worship one God in the Trinity of holy name.”
As we read this extended quote from his Confession, we can feel his passion and commitment to God, the Father, Son and Holy Spirit and their importance in our lives as Christians.
Although it will be late in the day when you read this, I would challenge you to take time today or this weekend to reflect on the key points of the Christian Faith. Especially I would encourage you to commit yourself to Jesus Christ and to confess him boldly as Lord, King and Savior.
Saint Patrick’s Day falls in the middle of the season of Lent when the Christian church especially focuses on the work and ministry of Jesus Christ. As Saint Patrick did so long ago, we also are called “to make known the gift of God and everlasting consolation, to spread God’s name everywhere with confidence and without fear.”
To close my thoughts on this special day, when we celebrate the life and ministry of Saint Patrick, I would like to share with you one of my favorite song texts, which is ascribed to him. It is known as St Patrick’s Breastplate, which is a fitting image for us to put over our hearts and lives the living presence of Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit.
Christ be with me, Christ within me
Christ behind me, Christ before me
Christ beside me, Christ to win me
Christ to comfort me and restore me.
Christ beneath me, Christ above me
Christ in quiet, Christ in danger
Christ in hearts of all that love me
Christ in mouth of friend or stranger
Good evening to you and May God richly bless you this day and all through the year.
(Pastor Charley Blom is the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Miles City.)