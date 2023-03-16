Charley Blom

Today is Saint Patrick’s Day. This is a day that many people, even if we aren’t Irish, celebrate the Emerald Isle and all things having to do with Ireland. We wear green, mark our lives with three leaves of the shamrock, drink green drinks, eat corned beef and cabbage, and sing Irish songs trying to use our best Irish brogue. In some cities we even have massive parades and community celebrations.

But for all the celebrating, the reason there is a Saint Patrick’s Day may not be in the fore front of our thinking. We celebrate this day because it is assumed to be the day Saint Patrick died. This day was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century and is observed by the Catholic, Anglican Communion, the Easter Orthodox and Lutheran churches. Today is to celebrate the man Saint Patrick and his part in the spread of the message of Jesus Christ to Ireland.

(Pastor Charley Blom is the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Miles City.)