Across the nation, the problems of illicit drugs and violent crime are growing — and Montana is not immune to what we would like to think is just a “big city” problem.

As the leaders of the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), we’re encouraged by the level of support we’ve received from elected officials like Attorney General Knudsen, Governor Gianforte, and some of our state legislators as the legislative session begins. The increased investment in public safety proposed by Governor Gianforte in his executive budget will help us fight back against the increase of illegal drugs and the crime that accompanies them.

(Bryan Lockerby is a 40-year law enforcement veteran and Administrator of the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Colonel Steve Lavin is the leader of the Montana Highway Patrol, the agency he has served with for 31 years.)