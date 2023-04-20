Amorette Allison

The 1923 north south railroad was one of the versions that almost actually happened. I’ve been told the grade was completed from Miles City to Sheridan and a few rails were laid at each end. The day that happened in Miles City was also the last day of the Montana Stockgrowers Convention that year, which made it an extra special hoorah.

The date had been picked to coincide with the Stockgrowers so there would be extra people in town to join in the celebrations. The event even got the top front page headline on the Thursday, April 19, 1923 edition of the Miles City Daily Star.

