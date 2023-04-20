The 1923 north south railroad was one of the versions that almost actually happened. I’ve been told the grade was completed from Miles City to Sheridan and a few rails were laid at each end. The day that happened in Miles City was also the last day of the Montana Stockgrowers Convention that year, which made it an extra special hoorah.
The date had been picked to coincide with the Stockgrowers so there would be extra people in town to join in the celebrations. The event even got the top front page headline on the Thursday, April 19, 1923 edition of the Miles City Daily Star.
Normally, local news went on the inside pages and the front page was all national and international news. On the rare occasions when the local news was on the front page, it was not the top story with the largest headline but it was this time.
“Thousands Attend Rail Laying Celebration,” the page proclaimed, the headline stretching across the entire top. There were four subheads, each getting progressively smaller, which was also impressive. Two or three subheads were uncommon but four was really something.
In case you didn’t know why the event was so special, subhead number two clarified. “Destinies Of New Enterprise Closely Linked With Miles City In Impressive Ceremonies Observed—Historical Day.”
The final subhead gave an enthusiastic summary.
“On Wednesday afternoon, at a point-one fourth mile east of the Miles City oil refinery, was enacted and carried out the program of one of the greatest celebrations in the history of the Old Cowtown, when, amid an impressive silence for all the 3,500 people, residents and visitors, who were present, the first rail of the Montana Railway company was laid, securely linking the destinies of the new enterprise with Miles City.”
And what a program it was.
“The program opened with the singing of ‘America’ led by C. D. Jones, song leader of the Rotary club, and by the time the song had ended, the ‘Prosperity Special’ train furnished by the Milwaukee to carry the crowd to the scene had arrived, with its eight cars completely filled with men, women and children, and with hundreds more perched atop the train. The special discharged its occupants, and returned for another equally large load.”
The Milwaukee was supporting the effort because once the oil was shipped from fields near Sheridan, it would continue its trip over the Milwaukee.
The article notes that “Boen, the photographer,” took a couple of panoramic views of the assemblage.” I wonder if a copy of one of these
exists somewhere. I’ve seen some of his panoramic shots of rodeos at the fairgrounds hanging at the Range Riders Museum. Perhaps a photo of this great event is tucked away somewhere there.
After the photograph was taken, “the master of ceremonies, President F. J. Jelinek of the Chamber of Commerce, who, after a short introductory talk, presented the Hon. James V. McClintic, former congressman from Oklahoma, and who had been commissioned to represent ex-Gov. C. N. Haskell, at the railroad celebration.
“Mr. McClintic spoke of Oklahoma in the old territorial days, when he first knew it, gave a short review of its history during the administration of Gov. Haskell, its first governor, after it became a state.”
I have no idea why this seemed like the appropriate topic for a railroad connecting Miles City, Montana with Sheridan, Wyoming but I imagine it was a speech he was accustomed to giving and already had it prepared.
Then “S. A. Canfield of Sheridan, who spoke of the early days here, and reminded that the first rail of the new railroad would be remembered for all time.”
Sadly, he was wrong about that.
Congressman Scott Leavitt of Great Falls, asked to represent the state of Montana, spoke of the name Miles City pioneers have carved in the annals of Montana.” He pointed out Signal Butte and mentioned Nelson Miles and Teddy Roosevelt. Then Major B. J. Brasen spoke.
“. . .who spoke in the cooperation shown by everyone in helping the railroad fund campaign, which made the railroad a certainty for this place.”
That fund bothered me a bit. The corporation who proposed the railroad claimed they had all the funding necessary but a few hundred thousand raised by those along the route would be helpful. Knowing how it turned out, I wonder if those were the only funds the corporation actually had.
“The Mayor introduced Chairman C. E. Brown, of the railroad committee.” The ones that raised the money. Mr. Brown was honored to drive the first spike.
Imagine the scene. Thousands of people, having just passed the first oil refinery in the state, which was sure to prosper, and celebrating the start of a new railroad that would bring in more oil for that refinery and make Miles City a three railroad town. The economy of the “Roaring Twenties” was just starting to really gain momentum.
Everyone there must have been incredibly optimistic that day. Miles City was bound to become a wealthy metropolis. The paper had noted in preceding days that people were pouring into town, trying to find places to live so they could take part in the coming prosperity.
There was even an article about a letter received by the Star from some anxious parents whose teenage son had left Minneapolis on his own to find his way to Miles City so he could get a job on the new line. If anyone heard from the boy, would they please let the parents know.
It was fun while it lasted, at least. Even if the railroad is nearly forgotten.