I’m not gonna lie—the man sitting nearby on a two hour flight between destinations began to bug me. “Do you recycle?” He asked the diligent stewardess who was trying desperately to serve all eighty passengers on board.
“Sorry, we don’t,” she said as politely as she could while disposing of the special drinks the man had ordered. As she made her way through the throngs, he caught her on the flip-flop and reminded her of the coffee now needed. She delivered. I couldn’t help but overhear his need for a sandwich as he leaned comfortably back within earshot of the screaming baby behind him.
Downcast my eyes were as I caught a glimpse of his socks as the hem of his jeans rose slightly. The white stars upon the blue background were a hint of what was to come. The red stripes did eventually reveal themselves, and my irritation grew.
Wait wait—if I throw one more thing in—would you not like him with me? I kid you not—he then boasted to one beside him. “I have over a thousand dollars I did not spend!” Mr. bright socks, mister I will let you know of my wish to recycle and everyone within earshot, and last but not least, I will let you know how much money I have left which will then let you know how much I probably was able to spend.
Now you know what I’m talking about when I told you that this individual was getting to me. However, I knew better as in the image of God we are ALL created. Never does it say anywhere in His Word that we will not be irritated with those whom He created but the fruit of His love is kindness, compassion, patience, and perseverance. Not a one of those items on the list was dancing through my mind at the time.
I suppose it’s easy to understand all of these wonderful words while extending the fruit to the “least of these.” And apparently I’m living proof that it’s not so easy to see His image and likeness in others who bug you. Love ALL while seeking His face in ALL because He is our ALL in ALL isn’t always so easy. As I seek, may I eek out Your face in ALL even when it shows up in the form of red, white and blue sock wearing passengers proudly proclaiming their recycling abilities while boasting of their extravagant financial excesses.
May we desire transformation not only for ourselves but for all those around us. When we know we desire more of Him for others—it just might be the beginning of Gal. 20:20. “I have been crucified with Christ and it is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” He not only did this, but does this, for ALL—even though sometimes I want to believe He couldn’t have possibly meant “them”! Amen.