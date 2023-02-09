Kathleen Kjolhaug

Down the mountain they brought Oralia and into resting position she was placed after medical attention given her. As she lay in wait—waiting for her body to heal up—something gave way and Oralia died within days of the accident.

No doubt medical professionals could tell you the how and why, but all I know is, Oralia is no longer physically present. The stories we heard of her compassion and love will forever be woven into those who knew her and knew of her.

(Kathleen Kjolhaug is a religion columnist.)