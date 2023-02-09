Down the mountain they brought Oralia and into resting position she was placed after medical attention given her. As she lay in wait—waiting for her body to heal up—something gave way and Oralia died within days of the accident.
No doubt medical professionals could tell you the how and why, but all I know is, Oralia is no longer physically present. The stories we heard of her compassion and love will forever be woven into those who knew her and knew of her.
There are pieces of sad within this story that I will not speak of. Yet, the story I end with is one which reverberates within. Yes, the fasting and the prayer went up of which we knew nothing of and will forever remain within. However, the puzzle that puzzles is what happened to the little girl whom Oralia was walking with when she fell. This is what I know.
The little girl continued to go to church and after church one day, while being driven home in the back of a truck, the truck rolled not only down the mountain, but off of it. It killed most of whom were in the vehicle including the little girl. Her twin remains.
The fruit is His business and obedience is ours. Oralia obeyed. What He was laying down through this mystery of faith is not my business, but I confess it is a puzzle which brings out a little sadness within. I can pray, “Jesus I trust in You,” but it was not I who sacrificed my life. I merely get to be the teller of one who did.
Why do I speak of this? Perhaps it’s because the price those pay who are in the cycle of poverty is often much higher than we realize. Areas we take for granted like health care, food, and shelter often escape those who do not have the financial resources available. No news flash there. However, the reminder that one needs those basics in order to not compound problems is what we often do not see.
Perhaps I’m thinking aloud here that when we do give, it might be a bit of a sacrifice. And I wonder—how giving a bit more might relieve the pain of others whom we know nothing of. After all, giving without it being a bit of a sacrifice may not be truly giving at all.
I pray we will all ponder these things in our heart as He shows us where we might be able to give. I pray that when He reveals that to us, we will trust that He will use what we give for His glory.
May we, like Oralia, not only fast and pray but give all as unto the Lord. Acts 20:35 says, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” May you be duly blessed as you do. There are more—so many more stories to come. Thank you for tagging along—as unto the Lord. Amen.
(This is a continuation from Oralia Part I which was in last week’s paper.)