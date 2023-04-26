“If You Give A Moose A Muffin” is a children’s book that is difficult to forget as the rhythm and rhyme pour forth the lessons within. Those who haven’t read it, here’s the gist of it. One thing leads to another and in the end it all swings back to begin again. It’s life application through the eyes of a child.
Since Jesus says, “we must become like little children,” (Matt. 18:3) let’s use life application for us, adults, who often think the realities of adulthood should look different than what they do.
Let us begin.
If you give an adult a church, they will make a friend within.
If you give an adult a friend, the friend will eventually disappoint.
If you give an adult disappointment, it will spread throughout the church community.
If you give an adult church community, chances are there will be more disappointments because there are more people.
If you give an adult more people who disappoint, chances are the inner child will begin to see through the eyes of man.
If you give an adult a view of the church through the eyes of man, out onto the street they will return so they won’t have to put up with the church.
Now let us begin a new chapter and perhaps with it, a new perspective.
If He gifts the adult faith, when people disappoint, faith moves mountains as He sustains.
If He sustains, then He will be their vision and guide.
If He guides, then into a Word-driven church they will remain as Christ holds fast.
If Christ holds fast and, “He is for you—so then who can be against you?” (Rom. 8:31)
If He is not against you then neither is the Word-driven church nor the communion of saints within.
“Knock and the door will be opened. Seek and ye shall find” (Matt. 7:7).
But let us suppose one doesn’t continue to knock or seek? What then? Let us begin again.
If one goes off into the world, the world will eventually disappoint.
If one is disappointed with the world, the world will continue to tempt by offering false gratification and one will remain empty.
If one remains empty, to whom shall they go?
If one does not know where to go, one will not hear the promise that “You have the words of eternal life” (John 6:68).
If one does not hear the words of the risen Lord, one will not know of His promises.
If a one does not know of His promises, then one will believe the lies of the world. If a one believes the lies of the world, one will make the world their God.
If one makes the world their God, there will be a void.
When one has a void, it will need to be filled.
When one needs to be filled, one will need the church.
And as the church fills, He promises “The gates of hell will not prevail against it” (Matt. 16:18).
May each church be a branch deeply rooted so others who are invited in may grow. I implore you to remain not only faithful but faith-filled so the Gospel will not only be heard, but believed and made manifest through faith.
And to those who have not entered into a community of faith, I beg you to do so. The church needs your gifts, and in all honesty, you need their covering. The world’s promises fall short and they will be empty. The church has been given wisdom through His Word for the past 2000 years and counting. There are answers to the questions you have.
Saints who have handed on the baton of faith have protected those Truths from the beginning. May you continue to not only seek, but knock and continue knocking until you find your home. Do not fear or be dismayed for He is with you (Isaiah 41:10). It is transformative and it is restorative along this journey called life.