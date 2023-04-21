Kathleen Kjolhaug

I was cruising down the road — or at least I thought I was. I’d set the car on cruise at a speed to match the blustery conditions — or at least I thought I had. As the flashing red lights made headway from behind, I saw the colorful array in my rearview mirror and pulled over.

The officer approached and we exchanged smiles as I rolled down the window. The cold Minnesota air billowed like puffs of smoke as we spoke. Politely, she asked me for my insurance card and lo-and-behold it was in the glove compartment right where it was supposed to be. So far so good!

Kathleen Kjolhaug is a religion columnist.