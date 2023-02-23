Kathleen Kjolhaug

Just a ray of Light makes all the differences as differing opinions rouse.

Names were called from the roster. The saving grace was there was no name calling—just the names of those upon it. As each name was called, votes were cast. As differing opinions shed not a ray of hope—casting one another aside appeared to be protocol. The purpose of the vote was to select a Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States of America.

(Kathleen Kjolhaug is a religion columnist.)