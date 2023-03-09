Michael Black

In the last few years, we have seen drastic cultural and political shifts. These changes have caught many off guard and has caused increased fear and anxiety. With renewed threats of nuclear conflict stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine, people are asking if we are on the verge of World War III, aka Armageddon. Does the Bible have anything to say about the times that we are living in today?

Let’s look at the 24th chapter of the book of Matthew. Here we see Jesus answer to His disciples question, “. . . what will be the sign of Your coming and of the end of the age?” (24:3). Although Jesus mentions a number of, “signs of His coming” we will look at four points. I encourage you to read Matthew 24 on you own. The first thing Jesus warned His disciples about was spiritual deception, “. . . take head that no one deceives you.” Three different times in Matthew 24 Jesus warns against false Christs and false prophets. (24:4-5, 11, 23-27). A quick look on the internet will bring up more then you would ever want or need to read on false christs and false prophets. It really is amazing, when we stop and think about it, that Jesus knew people would come claiming to be Him.

(Michael Black is the Pastor of Miles City and Glendive SDA Churches. The scripture referenced in the column is from the NKJV.)