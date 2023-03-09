In the last few years, we have seen drastic cultural and political shifts. These changes have caught many off guard and has caused increased fear and anxiety. With renewed threats of nuclear conflict stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine, people are asking if we are on the verge of World War III, aka Armageddon. Does the Bible have anything to say about the times that we are living in today?
Let’s look at the 24th chapter of the book of Matthew. Here we see Jesus answer to His disciples question, “. . . what will be the sign of Your coming and of the end of the age?” (24:3). Although Jesus mentions a number of, “signs of His coming” we will look at four points. I encourage you to read Matthew 24 on you own. The first thing Jesus warned His disciples about was spiritual deception, “. . . take head that no one deceives you.” Three different times in Matthew 24 Jesus warns against false Christs and false prophets. (24:4-5, 11, 23-27). A quick look on the internet will bring up more then you would ever want or need to read on false christs and false prophets. It really is amazing, when we stop and think about it, that Jesus knew people would come claiming to be Him.
Next, we see Jesus making two connected, but slightly contrasting points; the ability to know the time is near contrasted with the inability to know the exact date. In verse 33 Jesus just finishes giving some signs of His coming and then tells a “parable from the fig tree.” (24:32) He ends the parable by saying, “. . . when you see all these things, know it is near — at the doors.” Then in verse 36 he clearly states, “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but my Father only.” While, by the signs, we can know that He is coming soon, all date setting will fail. Any date setting will fall under the warning of false prophets that Jesus warned against. But, the signs do tell us His return is very soon.
Third, Jesus mentions the global advance of the “. . . gospel of the kingdom . . .” (24:14). He declares that the Gospel will be preached worldwide. Think about that for a moment. 2000 years ago, an itinerant preacher, with no newspaper, tv, internet, social media, tiktok, twitter or any other modern aids proclaimed a message that He knew full well was going to have a global impact. We live in a time when the newest viral video of today is forgotten tomorrow. Yet the Gospel of the Kingdom marches on, just as Christ declared it would 2000 years ago. Do you think you can start a movement that will become a worldwide movement and still be around 2000 years after you’re gone? Christianity is the world’s single largest religion and Jesus foretold its growth.
Finally, Jesus mentions the need to be ready. “Therefore you also be ready, . . .” (24:44). It has been said that when you see the word “therefore” you should find out what it is there for. The idea is that “therefore” is drawing a conclusion based on previously mentioned information. Jesus is giving to us His conclusion of all the things He just spoke about. And that is the need to be ready when He comes. We must always be in a state of readiness because, as He declared in the second half of verse 44, “. . . for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.”
Jesus mentioned a number of other signs, which space does not allow for: wars, famines, disease, earthquakes, the loss of love among people and the increase of crime and fear. All these point to His second coming. Jesus gave us these signs for one primary purpose, that we might know time is running out and we need to be prepared to meet Him face to face. He said, “Therefore you also be ready . . ..”
What does it mean to be ready? How can you make sure that you are ready? If you would like to know more about what the Bible says about the times we live in and how you can be ready when Jesus returns feel free to call or text me at 913-290-4534. I would love to talk with you about how Jesus’ 2nd coming can be a hopeful event of joy and not something to be feared. May GOD bless you.
(Michael Black is the Pastor of Miles City and Glendive SDA Churches. The scripture referenced in the column is from the NKJV.)