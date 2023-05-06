The young, wild colt was terrified; his eyes were bulging, his breath came in snorts and flecks of sweat dotted his glossy coat as he frantically circled the corral. His head was facing the outside of the pen, his rear turned toward the human standing motionless in the middle of the round pen.
Most young horses begin their lives out in open pasture or rangeland. At the owner’s discretion they are brought in from the pasture to begin the breaking process with a skilled horse hand that knows how to turn a wild colt into a useable ranch horse.
This process starts in the round pen, which is a circular corral that the trainer puts the young colt in alone. The unbroken horse in the round pen is terrified because he realizes he is the presence of someone more powerful than himself and freedom as he’s known it before is gone. What the horse doesn’t know is that endless possibilities await him; new things and places that will become accessible to him when he learns to trust this two-legged human. He doesn’t realize that what he sees as ‘freedom’ could land him in a ‘loose horse sale’ and possibly even in a slaughterhouse.
Gradually the colt slows down and turns to face this leather clad creature with a persistent and steady voice. When the colt’s full attention is gained and he is no longer looking for ways to escape, the gentling process can begin. No horse can be gentled and become useable until he learns to submit to the trainer.
We, as people, have a Creator who sees a destiny in us and waits for us to slow down in our running and trying to get away from him. Why would we want to escape his gentle voice and invitation to yield? Are we unaware of who he is and his intentions for us and how good they are? Are we missing the stark reality that when we ignore him and his plans and his desires for us, we may end up in a ‘loose horse sale’ and eventually to a spiritual dead end? His plans for us are so much greater than we can imagine. The choice we have is to submit to his hand and let him come close to us and take us into new expanses, territory we’ve not seen before; the best life we can possibly experience! What stands in the way of you and me saying to him, “Okay, Lord, I want to submit to your plans for me. Help me overcome my fears and listen to your words, stop running and yield to you. I realize that it is best to have you in my life. Forgive me for resisting you. Thank you, Jesus, for dying on the cross to purchase me and give me a brand-new life. Help me today and each day to learn to submit to You and to what is good.”
“For I know the thoughts I think toward you,” says the Lord, “thoughts of Peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
“You are not your own, for you have been bought with a price. Therefore, glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s” (I Corinthians 6:19-20)
Eldon Toews is the pastor of Living Way Fellowship Church.