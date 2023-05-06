The young, wild colt was terrified; his eyes were bulging, his breath came in snorts and flecks of sweat dotted his glossy coat as he frantically circled the corral. His head was facing the outside of the pen, his rear turned toward the human standing motionless in the middle of the round pen.

Most young horses begin their lives out in open pasture or rangeland. At the owner’s discretion they are brought in from the pasture to begin the breaking process with a skilled horse hand that knows how to turn a wild colt into a useable ranch horse.

Eldon Toews is the pastor of Living Way Fellowship Church.