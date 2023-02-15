Don’t meet your heroes, we are told. It’s not the worst advice, since they so often let us down. Interreacting with anyone is a humanizing act, and meeting our heroes reveals that they are human just like us. And that’s not always a pleasant experience. But most of the time, we don’t have to meet our heroes to be disappointed by them. We only have to watch what they do and listen to what they say. There are some fine leaders out there, but too often the people in whom we place hope for change in our congregations and communities, and countries cannot deliver on their promises.

We have placed too much hope in celebrities. Rural folks like to think we are not susceptible to celebrity, but recent national elections have reminded us that this is not always the case. We value self-reliance and local community but sometimes we turn to “strong man” leaders who promise to save us.

Andy Stanton-Henry is a writer, Quaker minister and chicken-keeper. He recently published a book “Recovering Abundance: Twelve Practices for Small-Town Leaders.” This article first appeared in The Daily Yonder.