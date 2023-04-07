I always find it interesting to come across a story in old newspapers that I knew the framework of but not the fine details. My most recent discovery was the Dempsey — Gibbons fight that was staged at Shelby. I knew it was an epic financial disaster but there was more to it than that.
For instance, according to the article in the Saturday, March 31, 1923 Miles City Daily Star, the fight is first reported on as a done deal.
“The Demsey-Gibbons fight at Shelby is now assured, according to a message received here by A. L. Johnson, commander of Custer Post No. 5, from Loy J. Molumby, state commander of the American Legion at Great Falls.
Why was the American Legion involved? Because “The bout is being promoted by the American Legion boxing commission.”
That fact seems very much forgotten today. The article on Wikipedia and other sources I checked on line made no mention of the American Legion being involved.
The initial idea seemed like a sure winner. Shelby was booming because oil had been discovered nearby. The town in north central Montana was served by the Northern Pacific Railroad so visitors could arrive in style.
And that was the whole basis of the plan. Why, people would pour in from all over the country to see the world heavyweight title fight. Those people would include famous people. Big name athletes like Red Grange, Bobby Jones or Babe Ruth were certain to attend.
And famous movie stars! Surely Douglas Fairbanks or Charlie Chaplain or cowboy star Tom Mix would jump at the chance to come to scenic Montana to watch a world record fight!
What didn’t seem to occur to anyone in Shelby was that famous movie stars and big name athletes liked to stay in posh hotels. Shelby was sorely lacking in such elegant accommodations.
If Shelby was like Miles City in 1923 — and I’m fairly sure it was — there would have one or two nicer hotels and a handful of residential hotels, none of which could be considered luxurious. Most of the rooms, in fact, probably didn’t even have private bathrooms but guests were given a key to the bathroom down the hall they shared with several other rooms.
The second problem is it didn’t seem to occur to anyone in Shelby that famous people from big cities were probably busy. They no doubt had tight schedules and it would take at least two, if not three days, to get to Shelby from anywhere and another few days to get back home. A week of travel for a boxing match just wasn’t appealing.
Still, banks put up money, a building was hurriedly constructed for fight headquarters — still serving Shelby as the city hall — and an enormous outdoor arena was constructed.
Thousands showed up at the railroad station to cheer on Jack Dempsy when he arrived. Now if only those thousands would buy tickets to see the event.
The town had promised to pay both Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons guaranteed fees, win or lose, to get them to attend. Gibbons was reported to ask for a $150,000 fee and one can assume Dempsey wanted more than that.
The fight was scheduled for July 4. It was seen as a patriotic event and people would have the day off to attend. Black heavyweight champion Jack Johnson was still in the minds of many fight fans and to see two white men fight for the championship was especially gratifying.
I haven’t come across a price for the seats in that huge arena but apparently the tickets were very, very expensive. The town hoped to recoup its investment by selling around 20,000 tickets to fill their gigantic arena.
According to Wikipedia, 7,702 paying fans showed up.
That was not enough for Shelby to even recoup costs, let alone make a huge profit. Four banks failed with a few months of the fight and the town’s financial difficulties — plus just plain embarrassment — lasted for decades afterwards.
All of that I knew but not the American Legion connection, and the American Legion connection may have played a part in the failure.
On Tuesday, April 3, 1923, the Miles City Star headline read “Veterans Opposed to Dempsey Fight.”
“Custer Post No. 5 of the American Legion at its regular meeting held Monday night, placed itself on record as opposed to the American Legion, department of Montana, bringing Jack Dempsey into Montana for a boxing match, prize fight or other athletic event.”
Why? That was explained.
“In discussing the action of State Commander Loy Molumby of Great Falls in taking the arrangements for the proposed fight between Dempsey and Gibbons July 4, out of the hands of the Shelby post. Dempsey was termed the “greatest slacker” in America and it was on this ground that the opposition was voiced.”
Shelby was promoting as a patriotic treat the exhibition of a man who famously refused to serve in the armed services during World War I.
“It was also brought out that the backers of the proposed fight expected to make $100,000 on the bout, but members of the local post voice the sentiment that the principal involved was much greater than any financial consideration would be. They had not entered the war to make money at a dollar a day, neither would they have any part of any bout in which Dempsey appears, anticipating financial gain from or through his efforts. A motion that the Custer post go on record as opposed to the match, when put to the vote, carried unanimously.”
I wonder if that patriotic opposition had just a little to do with the failure of fight. I have never seen it proposed but I think it sounds likely.