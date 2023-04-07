Amorette Allison

Amorette Allison

I always find it interesting to come across a story in old newspapers that I knew the framework of but not the fine details. My most recent discovery was the Dempsey — Gibbons fight that was staged at Shelby. I knew it was an epic financial disaster but there was more to it than that.

For instance, according to the article in the Saturday, March 31, 1923 Miles City Daily Star, the fight is first reported on as a done deal.

Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.