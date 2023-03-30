I have been reading in my Bible and praying in preparation for this Lenten period leading to Easter. Most observations of this period talk of repentance for our sins and the necessity to humble ourselves before God.
Although it is necessary to do this, I think the Lord will be joyful that we recognize our need for him, praying more, reading His word and it should be a joyful time for us as well.We need to prepare ourselves so we truly know Jesus Christ, the only one who can truly help us by forgiving our sins and giving us new life.
Sin is like a spiritual sickness and there’s a single qualified physician, Jesus Christ, the only one by whose wounds we are healed and restored. When we wrestle with the problem of sin in our lives it is often made worse because we take it to the wrong person or ignore the symptoms. I know that was a sin but just look at all the good things I have done.
King David knew the source of spiritual strength and healing when he wrote Psalm 32. He was dealing with a sin that we hopefully will never deal with.
“When I kept silent, my bones grew old through my groaning all the day long. For day and night, your hand was heavy upon me. My vitality was turned in to the drought of summer.
I acknowledged my sin to you, and my iniquity I have not hidden. I said, “I will confess my transgressions to the Lord and You forgave the iniquity of My sin. ”Psalm 32,3-5.NKJV Doesn’t that sound great? The benefits of turning to our Lord Jesus no more guilt of unforgiven sins. Our lives redeemed from the aches brought on by the tension of sin. Freedom from the heaviness and sense of doom. The Apostle Paul described the power of grace over sin and death in his letter to the Romans. “For if by the one man’s offense death reigned through the one (Adam) much more those who receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness will reign in life through the one, Jesus Christ. ”Romans 5: 17 Free from gilt we can rejoice in the life he bought us on the cross.
Don’t let these things fester, you have access to the one person for all your needs.
If you are or become a Christian, then Jesus and the Holy Spirit oversees your life. This is a simple truth but an easy one to forget. The time of Easter preparation is intended to help us focus upon Jesus’ work of salvation and how His death on the cross changed the spiritual landscape of our world. How faith and His grace supersede death and sin as defined by what it means to be human and Gods child. The tragedy is that many Christians who have problems don’t turn first to Jesus for help.They know the power of his word and know if they call upon Him, He can help them deal with their problem. Yet they neglect His sovereignty and lose sight of the joy of living in accordance with His will.
Now, in conclusion I want to take you back to the beginning of Romans five. “Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom also we have access by faith into this grace in which we stand and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. ”Romans 5:1-2 NKJV. Jesus Christ is there for us when we ask in His name. So, read Gods word and pray often.