Wayne Milmine

I have been reading in my Bible and praying in preparation for this Lenten period leading to Easter. Most observations of this period talk of repentance for our sins and the necessity to humble ourselves before God.

Although it is necessary to do this, I think the Lord will be joyful that we recognize our need for him, praying more, reading His word and it should be a joyful time for us as well.We need to prepare ourselves so we truly know Jesus Christ, the only one who can truly help us by forgiving our sins and giving us new life.

(Wayne Milmine is a pastor in Hysham.)