I was in South Dakota last week, shooting photographs of thousands of migrating geese and ducks that had stalled out ahead of an approaching winter storm. A friend invited me to join him on a visit to a nearby farm, where a fellow was selling some of his late uncle’s firearms. When we pulled into the driveway, the north wind was gusting forty knots or more, rattling raindrops like buckshot against the side of the truck.
Stepping into the farm shop felt almost like walking into a Norman Rockwell painting. You know, one of those soft-edged illustrations of early Americana, depicting scenes of wholesome American life, good people enjoying good times. A pot-bellied stove glowed orange and quickly erased the chill of the storm outside. Perhaps a dozen or more people wandered around inside, some talking together, others strolling slowly through the room.
Several tables lined the center of the shop, covered with blankets upon which rested a variety of firearms. Some of the guns were handguns, ranging from top-quality revolvers and pistols to Civil War-era relics. Several guns were new-in-the-box “banquet guns,” special guns that had been auctioned off at banquets and through lotteries to raise funds for conservation organizations like Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Pheasants Forever.
Most of the guns were simply good-quality sporting firearms, with top-notch, hand-checkered wooden stocks, dark-blued or stainless steel metal, and on many, the scratches and scars that come from use in the field. Also displayed were several of what I called “fireplace guns,” old guns that were no longer serviceable, but spoke to times long ago, in several cases, more than a hundred and fifty years ago.
People in the room ranged from young to old. One woman very capably handled a couple of the pistols, finally deciding the High Standard .22 fit her hands best. Included in the group were a government trapper, a wildlife biologist, several farmers and ranchers, an oilfield worker, and a store clerk. All of them handled the firearms with respect, care, and safety.
One big farmer cradled a .45-70 lever action rifle with satisfaction, affirming that he would be taking that rifle to Alaska for his hunt next year. A young rancher held up one of the “fireplace guns,” an old black powder rifle with the stock wrapped tightly with copper wire, and said his grandfather had one just like this, that the family story was that grandpa had shot a coyote, but when he walked up to it, it was still alive, so he clunked it on the head and cracked the rifle stock. “He wrapped that one with copper wire, just like this one,” he told me.
And so it went, people telling stories, selecting a gun or two that might fit their needs. For some, it was utility, the gun serving a particular purpose, maybe target shooting, hunting, or self defense. For others, it was an investment, an addition to a collection, maybe a piece they had long sought. The room was filled with camaraderie, memories, a sense of history and heritage, along with appreciation for the former owner of the guns, someone who obviously appreciated acquiring, owning, and using good firearms.
When I left the shop, I parked just down the road, watching taillights disappear into the darkness as the storm roared around me. This is the story that never gets told, I thought to myself, the story of all the many gun owners who buy, sell, and use firearms responsibly. They break no laws, bear no ill intentions. They simply celebrate one of the most cherished freedoms of life in America, the right to own and bear arms, a freedom that is increasingly threatened by those few criminals and mentally unstable individuals who abuse that right, and the citizens and politicians who have no knowledge of or connection with responsible gun use and ownership.