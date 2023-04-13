I was in South Dakota last week, shooting photographs of thousands of migrating geese and ducks that had stalled out ahead of an approaching winter storm. A friend invited me to join him on a visit to a nearby farm, where a fellow was selling some of his late uncle’s firearms. When we pulled into the driveway, the north wind was gusting forty knots or more, rattling raindrops like buckshot against the side of the truck.

Stepping into the farm shop felt almost like walking into a Norman Rockwell painting. You know, one of those soft-edged illustrations of early Americana, depicting scenes of wholesome American life, good people enjoying good times. A pot-bellied stove glowed orange and quickly erased the chill of the storm outside. Perhaps a dozen or more people wandered around inside, some talking together, others strolling slowly through the room.

Alan Charles is a local outdoors columnist.