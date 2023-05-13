Bible scholars count about 1000 prophecies, with about half of them already having been fulfilled. If one were to separate the specific prophecies regarding the arrival and life of Jesus (remember... written centuries before it happened) they would number in the upper 300’s. That is quite a number, but many are repetitive, some seem to be unclear, but those same scholars agree that a total of 109 clear and concise prophecies unerringly predict the coming of, the lineage of, the birth of, and the life of Jesus the Christ. Taken from throughout scripture... from the first book of the Bible to the very last, they all predict with amazing accuracy an event that has and still is changing the world.
One might ask; how can these prophecies identify one man, like the Bible claims? Here is a great illustration of something we are used to doing... we’re going to ask the U.S. Postal Service for help... help to identify only one person in all of civilization... one out of all others to receive a letter. Consider the manner in which we address the envelope. By the process of elimination, we begin to separate all others from the one person that we want to receive our letter. (out of how many in the world now... 6 Billion?) We eliminate all of the other possible recipients by listing a specific address... the country, the state, the city or town, the street, the house number, sometimes the apartment number, the family (last name), and finally the one person in that family.
The same process is used in the prophecy concerning Jesus... only more so. (Remember the purpose here is to eliminate every other possible person) Perhaps the first to be fulfilled was this: The messiah must be born of the seed of a woman (not the seed of a man... as in normal reproduction) , therefore Jesus was born of a virgin. [Isaiah 7:14] The messiah must only be born of a certain bloodline... from Noah’s three sons; to only Seth, from Abraham’s two sons; to only Isaac, from Isaac’s two sons; to only Jacob, from Jacob’s 12 sons; to only Judah (“the Lion of the tribe of Judah”). Centuries later, the Prophet Isaiah added that the Messiah would come through the lineage of King David... “a root out of Jesse”. King David was one of the seven sons of Jesse.. from Bethlehem. The prophet Micah stated the Messiah would be born in Bethlehem. Other prophets said the Messiah would come out from Egypt. (As an infant he was taken to safety in Egypt to escape King Herod’s order to execute all Hebrew boys under two years old). The Messiah was to be preceded by a forerunner (John the Baptist)..., was to minister mostly in Galilee..., be rejected by His own people..., be betrayed by a friend for 30 pieces of silver..., that people would look upon the one whom they had pierced..., they would cast lots to divide His garments among them..., that none of His bones would be broken..., that He would make his grave with the wicked, but be buried among the rich at His death. The Prophet Daniel even predicted that there would be 483 years between the decree to rebuild the wall and the city of Jerusalem “in troublesome times” before the Messiah would “cut off” for the sins of the people. Exactly 483 years later, Jesus made His Triumphal Entry down the trail between the Mount of Olives and Jerusalem, on the back of a donkey, and began the last week of the fulfillment of that prophecy.
The mathematical calculation of the odds of only 20 of those 109 “clear and concise” prophecies coming to pass in only one man are estimated to be less than one chance in over one quadrillion..., or one in 1,000,000,000,000,000. How can we not believe? Jesus quoted the prophet Isaiah in Matthew 13:15... “For this people’s heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.” In Romans 10:13 it says “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” We certainly can rejoice in these verses, because there truly is healing for us when we finally surrender our vanity and pride, when we ask the Lord to be part of our lives, we really do become new creatures, we really do become born again, our names really are written in the Lamb’s Book of Life for the first time ever’’: just as other prophecies claim. A brand new eternity lies before us.
Pat Hedges is the pastor at Rosebud Community Chapel.