Pat Hedges

Pat Hedges

When you hear the term prophecy... what comes to your mind? Biblical prophecy is found throughout scripture, in both the Old and the New Testaments. Prophecy claims or predicts that some event or action will come to pass, at some point in the future, telling us what is going to happen before it does. Sometimes prophecy serves: (a) to inform or prepare us, (b) to warn us of the potential consequence for disobedience, © to impart a sense of comfort, or (d) to help us recognize something when it occurs. Certainly, our Lord thought it important, because so much of our Bible is prophetic, almost one third of those pages, or about 28% of it. The prophet Isaiah wrote of the Lord: “Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My council shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure: (Isaiah 46:10)

Bible scholars count about 1000 prophecies, with about half of them already having been fulfilled. If one were to separate the specific prophecies regarding the arrival and life of Jesus (remember... written centuries before it happened) they would number in the upper 300’s. That is quite a number, but many are repetitive, some seem to be unclear, but those same scholars agree that a total of 109 clear and concise prophecies unerringly predict the coming of, the lineage of, the birth of, and the life of Jesus the Christ. Taken from throughout scripture... from the first book of the Bible to the very last, they all predict with amazing accuracy an event that has and still is changing the world.

Pat Hedges is the pastor at Rosebud Community Chapel.