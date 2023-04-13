In the early decades of the twentieth century, many of the old pioneers who had settled Montana were passing over the divide, as they used to say. One of them, whose obituary appears in the Saturday, April 14, 1923 Miles City Daily Star was E. F. Crosby In his case, he was “taken off.”
The full headline says “Frank Crosby, Old Pioneer, Is Taken Off. End Comes Suddenly Friday Evening While He Was Chatting With Friends Downtown.”
Unlike the modern obituary, which usually begins with the date of the decedent’s birth, Frank Crosby’s begins with the story of his death.
“E. Frank Crosby, an early resident of Miles City, and for thirty-three years engaged in the livestock industry in Custer county, passed away at 11 o’clock Friday night, at the American Tobacco store, where he was sitting talking to some friends.”
If you find it odd that he was chatting with friends at a tobacco store at that late hour, remember this was during Prohibition. I can’t be certain but I imagine the ‘American Tobacco store’ also provided illegal beverages. While there were regular raids during the dry years, which were extensively reported on by the Star, I have also heard a number of stories of how you could get a drink at any number of cafes and other businesses downtown.
Whatever he was doing in the tobacco store at 11o’clock at night, this is what happened.
“When he slid from his chair to the floor, he was dying, and although a physician was summoned immediately he was past human power to aid. The body was taken to the J. E. Graves mortuary where it is being cared for, and the relatives summoned.”
On a rather peripheral note, the J. E. Graves mortuary of 1923 was not the Mission-style building on East Main Street now called The Parlor. It was then located in the Masonic Temple building.
Coincidentally, H. M. Wallace, who was Graves’ undertaker, had applied for a building permit to construct a new mortuary on East Main and had been refused permission only a day before Mr. Crosby’s passing. An emergency ordinance was even created by the city to ban “mortuaries, funeral homes or dead houses” in an area where two-thirds of the buildings in a block were residences.
Back to the late Mr. Crosby.
“Arrangements for the funeral have not yet been completed, pending word received from relatives in distant parts of the country, but it is believed likely that services will be held under the auspices of the Masonic lodge, of
which he has been a member about thirty years.”
Which makes it convenient that the funeral home was in the Masonic building.
Now to the actual obituary.
“E. Frank Crosby was born September 11, 1852, was married in Menominee, Wisconsin, and came to Custer county thirty years ago. He was elected county assessor here in 1900 on the republican ticket, and served two terms. Desiring to make a change, Mr. Crosby moved to Canada three years ago, and, with his wife, remained there until this winter, when he returned to Miles City, as he said ‘to spend the balance of his days.’”
Sadly for Mr. Crosby, they were a brief balance.
He was survived by his widow and eight children. A few days later, another article mentioned the children and their locations.
“Among those who are here to attend the funeral are two daughters, Mrs. W. L. Taylor, of Chicago, who arrived Sunday; Mrs. McBride of Missoula; and two sons, Monte and Will, who arrived Sunday via auto from the Salt Creek oil field. Harvey H. Crosby and Carsie Crosby, two other sons, both reside in Custer county and arrived here within a few hours of the death of their father. Word has been received that another son, Emmett, will arrive from Canada on Thursday.”
There was also a “Mrs. Dale Brown” mentioned in the initial obituary but not in the funeral notice. Perhaps she was local.
In “Fanning the Embers,” the area history compiled by the Range Riders Reps fifty years ago, his granddaughter, Helen Crosby Badgett, wrote a delightful little biography about him.
“E. F. Crosby was born Sept. 1, 1852. He came riding into Montana from Dakota Territory behind a bunch of horses in 1890, with his two oldest boys, Emmett and Harvey (Hod). Hod was only 12.”
Hod receives special notice since he was Helen’s father.
“I can well remember him telling about his blind grandmother who lived with them, on the upper Michigan Penninsula (sic). He could never understand how she could tell when he took a puff on her pipe when he lighted it for her with a coal from the fireplace. He chuckled mightily when he told it for he knew when he grew up there was nothing wrong with her nose.”
A classic grandpa story if I ever heard one!
“E. F. Crosby married Martha Davis at Menominee, Wis. They had seven children before coming to Montana: Emmett, Hod, Libbie, Monte, Sylvia (Sid), Bill and Bessie. Carsie was born in Montana.
“Grandpa Crosby was fiddle-footed enough that they moved from Stump Creek to Maxwell Butte, then back to Powder River, then to Knowlton and back to Powder River, finally to Canada and then to Miles City.”
Where E. F. (wonder what his first name was) Crosby spent the balance of his days.