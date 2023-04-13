Allison Amorette

Allison Amorette

In the early decades of the twentieth century, many of the old pioneers who had settled Montana were passing over the divide, as they used to say. One of them, whose obituary appears in the Saturday, April 14, 1923 Miles City Daily Star was E. F. Crosby In his case, he was “taken off.”

The full headline says “Frank Crosby, Old Pioneer, Is Taken Off. End Comes Suddenly Friday Evening While He Was Chatting With Friends Downtown.”

(Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.)