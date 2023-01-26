It’s not everyone who can say they served in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force but Suzanne Ottoy could say that. She started in the Army during World War II, then switched to the Air Force in 1950 because, as her sister, Betty put it, “It was more exciting because you got to fly.”

Both in her career and in her life, Suzanne Ottoy did a lot of traveling, whether in the air or over the sea or across the land.

(Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.)