It’s not everyone who can say they served in both the United States Army and the United States Air Force but Suzanne Ottoy could say that. She started in the Army during World War II, then switched to the Air Force in 1950 because, as her sister, Betty put it, “It was more exciting because you got to fly.”
Both in her career and in her life, Suzanne Ottoy did a lot of traveling, whether in the air or over the sea or across the land.
Born in Belgium, she and her mother and her brother, Rene, came to Canada to join Suzanne and Rene’s father, who had already emigrated. The family left Belgium during World War I and took a sea voyage to Canada, then across land to Howard, Montana.
The whole family became citizens, including another sister and brother who were born once the family was back together. They moved from Howard to Ballentine and eventually to Miles City, which would be Suzanne’s home base for the rest of her life.
She graduated, along with her siblings, from Custer County High School and then, like many Miles City girls including her sister, attended the Presentation School of Nursing. When war came to world again, Suzanne enlisted in the Army as a nurse.
In 1942, the newly-enlisted second lieutenant was first posted to Fort Riley, Kansas. Fort Riley was a major training post during World War II and had 125,000 newly-enlisted soldiers begin their careers there, along with Suzanne.
She was soon sent overseas to 46 General Hospital in Orun, Algeria. Her sister Betty said she found the desert climate as well as the general culture to be “quite different.” But the nursing tasks were the same.
After a few years in North Africa, Suzanne was sent to Besancon, France in 1945. Betty was serving in England and the sisters got to meet each other just before Christmas, seeing each other for the first time since Suzanne’s enlistment.
During her time in the Army during World War II, she received two Bronze Stars for her foreign service as a general duty nurse, an American Theater Campaign Medal Meritorious Unit Award, a Victory Medal and four overseas service bars.
Returning to the United States in 1945, Suzanne became a staff nurse at the Army’s Brooke General Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. While there, she also received her bachelor of science degree in nursing education.
Apparently serving as a staff nurse at a big hospital in the US wasn’t exciting enough so, in 1950, the Army nurse became a nurse in the newly-created Air Force.
The new service was apparently willing to send Suzanne on more adventures abroad. She was posted from 1953 to 1955 in Burderop, England. It was while serving in England that she became an operating nurse in charge.
She apparently took to flying because, after her Air Force career, she joined the Military Air Transport Service at Travis Air Force Base in California. The Transport Service covered 11 states, including Alaska. Suzanne served as the head nurse and flight nurse on a C-131 Samaritan plane.
According to Wikipedia, “The Convair C-131 Samaritan is an American twin-engined military transport produced from 1954 to 1956 by Convair. It is the military version of the Convair CV-240 family of airliners”
Her sister recalled “Once she even landed in Miles City with the Military Air Transport and picked up a patient who had been in an accident near Baker. He had to be flown to an Army hospital in San Francisco.”
She probably didn’t have much time to visit on that trip but she definitely had found her niche. She was promoted to a Lieutenant Colonel in the 1960s, serving at Travis Air Force Base and then Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara, Calif.
In 1966, with more than 20 years total service various branches of the armed forces, Suzanne retired from the Air Transport Service. She didn’t retire from nursing, though. She was living in Tucson, Ariz., but was still working as a head nurse at a hospital there.
When her mother became ill, it was logical for the experienced nurse, who had never married because, as Betty said, “She just kept busy,” to return to Miles City to care for her mother. While in Miles City, she used her experience and her degree in nursing education to teach for a short time at the nursing school at Miles Community College.
In the late 1990s, when Suzanne was in her eighties, she developed Alzheimer’s Disease and moved to Friendship Villa for the remainder of her life.
While Suzanne never married, her siblings did. Both Rene and Albert lived out their lives in Miles City. Rene had a five children, most of whom had families. So there are still many Ottoys in Miles City and the surrounding areas and they are no doubt proud of their adventurous relative and her brave and patriotic service.