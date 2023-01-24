People and Perspectives from Miles City's past
25 YEARS AGO (1998)
Busy Bees 4-H Club members spent two hours skating on the Powder River before their meeting and Christmas party on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 30, 1997. They were gathered at the home of Don and Pam Griffith. Kyra Drga, president, was in charge of the meeting. Amanda Anderson and Brooke Griffin gave a demonstration about grooming and showing a cat.
A nationwide search is underway to find an agricultural extension agent for the Custer County office, according to Home Economist Extension Agent Tara Andrews. The agent would replace Olaf Sherwood, who has retired, but whoever is hired would not start until July 1. Andrews said the position will be advertised nationally and inquiries have already come from people in Wyoming and Colorado.
The first team of livestock judges for the Custer County Future Farmers of America Chapter took first place out of 68 teams at the KMON Agricultural Exposition in Great Falls. Team members were Troy Ballensky, Kristi Shaw, Jared Murnin and Chad Murnin. Individually, Shaw placed second out of 225 contestants.
Amanda Klaboe of Miles City won first place with a score of 297 in the Individual Halter Placings at the National Western Horse Classic Judging Contest in Denver Jan. 10.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The Custer County High Speech team captured two third places, one fifth and one sixth at the Gate City Forensic meet in Glendive last Saturday. Top finishers for Custer were Greg Thomas, third, boys’ extemporaneous; Sandy Lemelin, third, expository; Bob Sampsel and Sonny Peabody, fifth, duo humorous; and Sue Morris, sixth, original oratory.
Report cards for Custer County High School students will be run through a computer at Montana Tech at Butte and will be ready within a week of the time final grades are turned in by instructors, according to CCHS pr inc ipal Dan Marinkovich. He said the computer is being used on a trial basis and will provide a report card for parents, for the counseling center and the business office, class rank for every student in every class and the failing and grade withheld list.
J. C. Bonine of Hysham won the saddle bronc goround at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver with 78 points.
Nu Chapter of Alpha Mu State, Delta Kappa Gamma, held its monthly meeting at the Red Rock Friday with 29 members present. At the December meeting, four teachers were initiated into the group. They were Lillian Littleton, Elvera Neuhardt, Muriel Rost and Rosemary Scheibel.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
WASHINGTON — General Dwight D. Eisenhower said flatly today: “I am not available for and could not accept nomination to high political office.”
From 10:30 to 11:00 p.m. tonight, the radio audience of KRJF may tune in on the Bobbie Burns dance at the Elks Hall. Arrangements have been completed, according to Robert Stewart, chairman of the dance, to carry “on the air” a full half hour of celebration which commemorates the birthday of Scotland’s wellloved poet.
John J. Murnion of Jordan and William J. Killeen of Angela returned to Miles City Thursday from Ireland where Murnion went to visit his 89 year old mother and Killeen visited his father, now 81. The two Montanans left New York October 21 on the U.S.S. America and had a perfect return trip across but their return trip was a very bad one. They encountered severe storms on their return.
Records of county superintendent of schools Mary Fulton St. John show there are about 150 more children under six years of age in this school district than there were last year, bearing out increased enrollment expectations for the coming years.
Pete Lucas left Miles City on the speedliner for Minneapolis, where he plans to spend next week on business.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Roy L. Hand and Miss Esther Lucille Jay were united in marriage on Sunday afternoon at 4 o’clock, at the Methodist parsonage, by the Rev. Thomas Hardie, in the presence of Miss Martha Braum and Clair Edwards. After a wedding trip, they plan to return to Terry to make their home.
Court Reporter E. P. Kinney has been discharged from the Sisters hospital, where he submitted to an operation for the removal of his tonsils.
J. J. McIntosh, attorney of Forsyth, D. J. Muri, clerk of court in Rosebud county, and Walter V. Dean, Forsyth merchant, motored down this morning from that place, and while here, filed applications for permits to prospect on coal land near Hobsonville, south of Forsyth. They report the north side road fair but rough.
The funeral services for Henry Rinker were held at the First Lutheran church on Monday afternoon, under the direction of Undertaker J. E. Graves, the Rev. Stephen A. Dale officiating. The services were attended by relatives and a large number of friends of the deceased, who during his twenty years residence in the Pine Hills, had enjoyed a wide acquaintance throughout the county. Deceased is survived by his widow and three young children.