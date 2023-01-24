People and Perspectives from Miles City's past
25 YEARS AGO (1998)
The Cowboys knocked off another Billings opponent Saturday, defeating the Skyview Falcons 72-56 with an explosive offense and tenacious defense. Senior leader Brian Nansel topped all scorers with 23 points and was joined in double figures by Shane Larson with 16 and Josh Willems with 12. The win was the third over the Magic City schools in a two week period.
The Miles City Rhino gymnasts competed at their first USA Gymnastics meet on Saturday in Butte. Every girl on the team won an achievement ribbon based on her score on at least one event. Kaci Shea had the top floor score for the meet and Danielle Elliot had the second highest beam score. The Miles City team placed third overall out of 13 teams.
The dinner theater scheduled in February at the Miles City Club was the main topic of discussion when members of the Barn Players, Inc. met on Wednesday. The romantic comedy “Mary, Mary” has been selected as the play. Stephen Lee, director of the play, reported that the cast has been rehearsing for several weeks.
The Prairie Star Square Dance Club will have a dance Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 119 No. Sixth. George Baker of Sheridan, Wyo., will be the caller.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS — Jan. 22. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Smith (Landa Friesz).
Approximately 2,300 spectators watched the final night’s action in the 1973 Montana Girls Basketball Tournament. The crowds got larger each day as more and more persons became aware that teams that can pound 50 and 60 points through the hoops are not playing black bloomer and white blouse basketball.
At an open installation Sunday afternoon, Jan. 14, Roberta Durst was installed as worth advisor of Rainbow Assembly No. 15, Order of Rainbow for Girls. Other officers installed were worthy associate advisor, Chris McRae; charity, Cheryl Saylor; hope, Vicki Counts; faith, Pam Lathrop; chaplain, Merry Mentikov; drill leader, Tracy Cain; love, Cindy Bergerson; religion, Cathy Parker; nature, Linda Kailey; immortality, Jerri Holter; fidelity, Cathy Bergerson; patriotism, Mary Lou Thomas; service, Laurie Hanson; treasurer, Heidi Davidson; secretary, Rosie Gamble; confidential observer, Susie Hanson; outer observer, Beverly Pfaff; musician, Debbie Lund; and choir, Pam Bishop and Gloria Pinnow.
The 65th annual Burns Night celebration will be held in Miles City Saturday evening, Jan. 27, at the Crossroads Inn. Mrs. Catherine Mathis, program chairman and dance instructor, reports that local Scottish dancers will be performing the traditional and authentic Scottish dances. Pete Langdorf will be master of ceremonies and male vocalist and Mrs. Betty McDonald will return to sing again.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Bob Scanlan, president of the Miles City Jaycees, and Pat Nugent will be official delegate to the mid-winter meeting of the state organization to be held in Lewistown for three days starting Friday evening. They will be accompanied by their wives and leave Friday morning by car.
The round table division of the Woman’s club will meet Friday afternoon with Mrs. Belden Rehn at her home on South Merriam avenue when Hobby Day will be observed. Mrs. O. F. Lindeberg is program chairman.
Frank Rehn was elected to the office of Chancellor Commander of Crusader Lodge No. 7 of the Knights of Pythias at the annual meeting. Other officers elected include Carl Bruner, vice chancellor commander; Tom Kjelland, master of works; Leonard E. Marck, secretary; A. L. Haelsig, master of finance; Prescott Boutelle, master of exchequer; and Elmer Stockhill, master at arms.
Two hot shooting Shamrocks, Don Russell and Tom Bierdyzcki, overcame some fine teamwork but ineffective basket shooting by the Carter County Bulldogs last night on the Sacred Heart floor and the red and white cagers marked up another District Four conference win, this one by the close 32-34 score. Russell, who hit for eight field baskets and four free throws and the four baskets that Bierdyzcki hit in the last half, decided the tussle in favor of the Shamrocks.
100 YEARS AGO (1922)
Henry Rinker, age 45, well known resident of the Pine Hills, was crushed to death about noon on Friday in a landslide which occurred as he was preparing to leave the lignite bank from which he and his companion, John G. Milroy, were hauling fuel. Mr. Rinker and Mr. Milroy have been taking lignite from this vein, and the former had been using fuel from this vein, which is located on his ranch on Cottonwood, southeast of Shirley, 22 miles east of Miles City, for fifteen years, and while he has had one or two narrow escapes from slides, he had never been injured.
C. S. Lake who, according to all information available, will be in charge of the construction of the Montana railway between Miles City and Casper, and D. C Fenstemaker, engineer, representing the Haskell interests, returned on Saturday afternoon from Casper, Wyo., having completed their trip to that place, following one of the possible routes of the proposed railway.
Fifty-six students enrolled in the Custer county high school this morning at the opening of the second semester, according to Principal A. T. Peterson. Practically all of the eighth grade graduates of the city grade schools, and some from out of town, were included among those who enrolled this morning.