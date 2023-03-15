25 YEARS AGO (1998)KALISPELL — The Montana Girls’ All-Star Classic Basketball games will be played June 12 in Kalispell and June 13 in Columbia Falls. Cowgirls player Gina Peila, a senior student athlete at Custer County District High School, has been picked for the annual games.

Miles Community College’s Lady Pioneers Justine Pivac, Collette Donnelly and Tracy Crandall have been named to the Mon-Dak women’s college basketball All-Conference team. Pivac was picked first team all-conference, Donnelly second team all-conference and Crandall made honorable mention.