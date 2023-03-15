25 YEARS AGO (1998)KALISPELL — The Montana Girls’ All-Star Classic Basketball games will be played June 12 in Kalispell and June 13 in Columbia Falls. Cowgirls player Gina Peila, a senior student athlete at Custer County District High School, has been picked for the annual games.
Miles Community College’s Lady Pioneers Justine Pivac, Collette Donnelly and Tracy Crandall have been named to the Mon-Dak women’s college basketball All-Conference team. Pivac was picked first team all-conference, Donnelly second team all-conference and Crandall made honorable mention.
Twenty-three people representing seven contractors and other subcontractors attended the pre-bid conference for the major building project at the Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility this week. The Montana legislature authorized $10.3 million for the entire project. Place Architecture of Bozeman estimates the new building construction cost at $8 million to $8.5 million. There are other building improvements and remodeling planned for other campus buildings as well. Bids are slated to be opened March 25 in Helena.
R. Scott Woodhead, formerly of Miles City, was elected secretary-treasurer of the Golf Course Superintendents Association during the association’s annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif. Woodhead is a certified golf course superintendent at Valley View Golf Club in Bozeman.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)Gail Hirsch, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Hirsch, Tongue River Stage, was elected Future Farmers of America “Sweetheart” at a meeting of the local chapter Tuesday evening. Gail, a Custer County High School junior, will attend FFA functions and assist with projects and activities throughout the next year.
Eileen Terhaar, a junior at Sacred Heart High School, has been chosen SHHS Key Club “sweetheart” for the coming year. Eileen will attend the meetings and luncheons of the Kiwanis sponsored service group and will assist with various activities. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Terhaar.
Debbie Polk, a senior at Custer County High School, achieved the top score on an Americanism test sponsored by the Americanism committee of the local American Legion Post. Randy Rask took second place, Malcolm Winter, third, and Denise Oberlander, fourth. The test was taken by 135 seniors.
Mrs. Helen Olson, second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, and Paul O’Dea, sixth grade teacher at Washington, will be guests on “You and Your Schools” on radio station KATL Tuesday. Both are grade level coordinators for their respective grades. Fred Kimball is moderator for the weekly program.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Norman Parrent, student at Montana State Industrial School, won first place in the local contest of the 11th annual national high school oratorical contest for 1948 held this week in the Sacred Heart high school auditorium. Second place winner was Richard Wohlgenant. The contests are sponsored by American Legion.
Mrs. O. G. Isaac, who teaches in the Hysham high school, came down to Miles City on Friday night to spend the week-end with her husband.
Mahlon Rinehart, around 27 to 28 years of age, born in Miles City and son of Dr. and Mrs. Curtis N. Rinehart, was killed in a school laboratory explosion in Oakland, Calif. on Friday, according to information received here by his grandmother, Mrs. Dan Levalley. No other details other than the fact of him being fatally injured in the explosion was received up to last night.
Miss Dora Burt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Burt, was crowned Queen of the Co-ed Ball at Custer county high school last Friday night. Her selection was made by the popular vote of the dancers. The first freshman to ever be so honored, Miss Burt is a member of the Ushers Club, the Pep Club, the G.A.A., and plays on the freshman girls basketball team.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Mrs. J. F. Regan received a long distance telephone call Sunday from an old friend in Boston, Massachusetts, Mrs. Jennings, with whom she neighbored before moving west to Montana several years ago. Mrs. Regan has had several long distance talks with Mrs. Jennings during the past few years and states that in spite of the great distance, was able to carry on a conversation without difficulty. This is the longest distance over which telephone calls have ever been received in Miles City, it is said.
Miles City is going to put on another big wild west show and roundup this year. Such a decision was reached at a representatives meeting of the stockholders of the Custer County Amusement association at the chamber of commerce rooms last night, at which time the greatest enthusiasm was manifested.
H. Kolka is in the city from Coalwood, having brought down a load of grain to the local market.
“Scotty” Pascal, who was badly burned and nearly suffocated in a fire which destroyed a shack in Harlowton Sunday morning, when his companion was burned to death, is reported resting easily in the Harlowton hospital today, but his condition is declared serious.