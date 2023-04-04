25 YEARS AGO (1998)Wild Workers 4-H club members met Monday in the 4-H building. Trevor Kmetz led the meeting with Lindsay Faber because the club’s president was absent. Michael Rivard led the Pledge of Allegiance and Erica Helland led the 4-H Pledge.

A new Bureau of Land Management ranger has been slated for Miles City — one who already knows the dynamics of the region. Lori Mae Wittenhagen later this month will become a ranger trainee and District Manager Tim Murphy said he has planned a course of training that will emphasize cooperation with local officials and an understanding of how the ranching community works. Wittenhagen, a BLM employee since 1990, was born and raised in Ekalaka and lived in Miles City for a decade.