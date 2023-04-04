25 YEARS AGO (1998)Wild Workers 4-H club members met Monday in the 4-H building. Trevor Kmetz led the meeting with Lindsay Faber because the club’s president was absent. Michael Rivard led the Pledge of Allegiance and Erica Helland led the 4-H Pledge.
A new Bureau of Land Management ranger has been slated for Miles City — one who already knows the dynamics of the region. Lori Mae Wittenhagen later this month will become a ranger trainee and District Manager Tim Murphy said he has planned a course of training that will emphasize cooperation with local officials and an understanding of how the ranching community works. Wittenhagen, a BLM employee since 1990, was born and raised in Ekalaka and lived in Miles City for a decade.
The Miles City Mites hockey team (7-and-8-year-olds) played in Missoula on Saturday and Sunday in their last tournament of the season, the Montana Treasure State Hockey League Championships with the Mites defeating all comers to win their age group. Team members are John Kuper, Brenda Paulson, Chance Krausz, Aaron Helland, Seth Crawford, Laramie Davies, Jared Watts, Josh Anderson, Damian Conklin, Jesse Clauson, Jase Sanderson, Billy Stokes, Kenny Kuper and Bobby Hirsch.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Vaughn Kempf, a ninth grader at Miles City Junior High, upset a previous champion to take first place in solo acting at the district speech meet in Wolf Point last week. Vaughn won his trophy over a Sidney contestant who had taken seven first places in season competition. Sandy Lemelin, a senior, place fourth in expository and Tammy Annalora, another ninth grader, placed fifth in girls’ extemporaneous. The three will now move on to the state meeting in Missoula next weekend.
Dr. and Mrs. Randy Barthelmess and two young daughters, of Billings, spent the weekend in Miles City with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Nance, and Mrs. Casey Barthelmess. Mrs. Barthelmess is the former Judy Nance.
Everyone in Miles City is aware that March was an unusually warm month, and the U. S. Weather Bureau backs this up with some surprising statistics — the average temperatures in March were around 10 degrees above normal. The monthly mean maximum was 52.8 compared to a normal of 42.6. It was warm and dry, with total precipitation .16 of an inch, compared to a normal of .65. High for the month was 65 on the 26th and the low was 18 on the 28th.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Forty-five Custer county football hopefuls turned out for the first spring drill on Thursday afternoon. Heading the list of candidates were 10 lettermen including Captain Loren Laird, John Etchemendy, Bill Calkins, Tom Rich, Tommy Zook, Pat Wickersham, George Snow, Jim Janssen, Jim Askins and Dick Williams.
Improvements and betterments planned for the holding of the 1948 annual Eastern Montana fair, discussed on Saturday at the meeting of the fair board, included the rearrangements on a permanent basis the chutes, it was decided. A committee of six, two representing the fair board, Ray Lundby and Jack Radke; two from the Miles City Livestock and Racing association, John Williams and A. M. Fuller; and two from the Range Riders, Dan Lockie and Sid Vollin, was named to examine the chutes and draw plans and specifications for the changes to be made.
Private Robert C. Hoffman has recently completed a basic training program in Company H of the 12th Regiment 4th Infantry division, Fort Ord, Calif., and is on orders for further duty in Far East command. He is receiving a rating of sharpshooter with the M-1 rifle. His parents live in Miles City. Sixteen years of age, he has been promoted to private first class.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Mr. and Mrs. Alphie Bovee arrived in the city on Saturday from their ranch at Angela, for a few days in the city. Mr. Bovee has been plowing and seeding this spring and expects to plant considerable acreage.
Seven families with children of school age have arrived in Miles City during the past week, according to John A. Anderson, superintendent of schools. The families are from Colorado, Minneapolis and further east. The enrollment in the city schools is increasing instead of decreasing, as is usual at this season.
A committee consisting of P. J. Wedge, chairman; J. G. Drum, W. E. Holt, Judge G. W. Farr and D. E. Braden has been appointed to arrange the details of a celebration which will put on at Miles City when worked is started here on this end of the proposed Montana-Wyoming railway. The committee is making plans for the celebration to attend the turning of the first shovelful of dirt for the new railroad at Miles City, but no definite announcement was made by Mr. Wedge before his departure for Sheridan to attend the ground-breaking for the new railroad at that end, this afternoon. A meeting will be held here to complete the arrangements after the return of the chair.