25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Custer County District High School gym is the site for several hundred wrestlers who will converge on Miles City this weekend to test their skills in different disciplines. On Saturday, the Miles City Wrestling Club, Inc., will host the annual Miles City AAU Wrestling Tournament and officials expect more than 700 wrestlers to compete. Sunday will be the day for the Montana State Greco-Roman and Sombo Wrestling Championships, which will be smaller in number of athletes competing but equally exciting.

Lillie Mikkelsen of Miles City, a resident of Holy Rosary Extended Care Facility, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday, Feb. 28. Two years before the beginning of the 20th century, Lillie Mae Sharp was born on Feb. 28, 1898. She married Chris Mikkelsen in 1916. Her husband died in 1976. She has one living child, a son, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.