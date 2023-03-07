25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Custer County District High School gym is the site for several hundred wrestlers who will converge on Miles City this weekend to test their skills in different disciplines. On Saturday, the Miles City Wrestling Club, Inc., will host the annual Miles City AAU Wrestling Tournament and officials expect more than 700 wrestlers to compete. Sunday will be the day for the Montana State Greco-Roman and Sombo Wrestling Championships, which will be smaller in number of athletes competing but equally exciting.
Lillie Mikkelsen of Miles City, a resident of Holy Rosary Extended Care Facility, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday, Feb. 28. Two years before the beginning of the 20th century, Lillie Mae Sharp was born on Feb. 28, 1898. She married Chris Mikkelsen in 1916. Her husband died in 1976. She has one living child, a son, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Vicki Fitzgerald of Miles City graduated from Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa Dec. 18, 1997 with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Members of the Kircher 4-H Club gathered Sunday and answered the roll call with “Are you keeping up your record book?” Under new business, they discussed donating money to the 4-H Foundation. The group will donate $135 to the foundation.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Berzel (Dixie Lee Reukauf), Ismay.
Pioneer guard Cary Veis has been named to the Montana All-Conference first team, according to Coach Ron Steinke. Veis was Miles Community College’s leading men’s scorer this season hitting for 81 of 162 field goal attempts for a 50 percent success quota and connecting for 78 percent from the charity line.
Cindy Dahlen and Jody Mathers, both seniors at Methodist Hospital
School of Nursing, Minneapolis, are spending the spring quarter break at the home of Miss Mathers’ parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Mathers. Miss Dahlen, who is a resident of Minneapolis, has a special interest in Miles City since her grandparents were married here 50 years ago. This is her first visit to the area.
“Under Milk Wood,” a poetic non-plotted play by Dylan Thomas will be presented by the Miles Community College Players tonight through Thursday. Cast members are John Combs, Pat Talbot, Truman Bovee, John Zeilstra, Gordie Stabler, Sandy Hafla, Martin Lynam, Vic Riggs, Mike Thompson, Marie Simpson, Janet Jones, Debbie Blanks, Judy Richardson, Terry Groah, Judy Hardesty, Mary Wilson, Heather Hilstad and Linda Lausch. The production is under the direction of John Koch.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Interest is being displayed in the formation of a local chapter of the Toastmistress club and will be crystalized by the perfecting of an organization at a meeting Tuesday evening in the banquet room of the Metropolitan cafe. Vern Handley, a member of the Toastmaster’s club, will have charge of the organizational meeting.
Roy Hanson is in Harlowton attending a meeting of the upper Musselshell Woolgrowers association.
Fred Dyba, P. H. Krumpe and Kurt Weil were the top scorers in Friday night’s rifle shoot at the range as every member raised his prone position score.
High school boys participated in a ping pong tournament at Harmony Hangout Friday night and David McDowell emerged as the winner by defeating Louie Davis in the championship set 21-18 and 21-10. In the consolation round, Jim Schaff won over his brother Don for third and fourth place.
On Sunday, February 29th, 12-year-old Miss Merle Klapmeier was hostess for 11 classmates and friends at a party in honor of her “third” birthday. Seated about the hostess were Joyce Smith, Dolores Ford, Marian Melnick, Ro Ann Thomas, Marjorie Waite, Ruth Golden, Marlene
Kuether, Ann Hill, Cleo Stuhr, Shirley South and Lorraine Hodgson. A delicious lunch was served by Mrs. Ed Klapmeier.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Funeral services for Mrs. Burt Teats, Jr., wife of a machinist of the Milwaukee shops, were held this morning at 9 o’clock in the Catholic church, the Rev. Father J. J. O’Carroll officiating. Internment was in the Mount Cavalry cemetery. The body was taken to the family home on Sunday and lay there in state until 8:30 o’clock this morning, when the machinists gathered and accompanied the hearse, marching in a body. Following the service, the machinists accompanied the procession to the cemetery.
Fay Troxel entertained on March 4 at a birthday party in honor of her fourth birthday. Refreshments were served and games were played. Those present were Elizabeth Allee, Mary Sullivan, Opal Whitlock, Hallie McMillan, Francis Rose Longpre, Sydie La Granger, Jackie Allee, Tommy Sullivan, Frank and Dale Ingalls and Ruth Troxel.
Custer high school debating team will clash with the Terry high school at the local high school auditorium Friday, March 9., taking the affirmative side of the question. The question is: Resolved, That several state should enact an employment law. Marshall Levine Maurice Lathrop and Clare Flynn are the Custer debaters.
Mrs. W. H. Crouse, who has been visiting with Mr. and Mrs. J. Fandrich in Denver, Colo., the past five weeks is expected home this week.