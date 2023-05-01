May 2
25 YEARS AGO (1998)
A Montana Department of Transportation traffic study found South Haynes Avenue has a “major growth rate” that does not show any signs of slowing, according to district administrator Dick Johnson. The transportation department recommends that on-street parking between Stower Street and the Interstate 94-interchange should be prohibited because of the obstructed views from vehicle parking, especially semi trucks and buses.
Gina Peila, daughter of Joe and Cathi Peila of Miles City, has verbally committed to begin her collegiate basketball career at Northwest College in Powell, Wyo., this fall. Peila, a 5’7” guard, was named to the All-Conference and All-State first teams in class A basketball during her senior season at Custer County District High School.
The men’s kick-off was held Sunday at the Town & Country Club golf course with a scramble and derby tournaments. Winning the team scramble event was the six-man team of Vern Erlenbusch, Bosco Finlayson, Jeff Harding, Kerry Hatcher, Al McRae and Leon Shipman. Ron Lee was the champion in the one-club derby tournament following the scramble. Lee used a six-iron throughout the nine holes to win the title.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Sandy Lemelin, a Custer County High School senior, has been awarded a Girl Scout Wider Opportunity for the second consecutive year. She will spend July 6-25 at a “Laboratory in the Wild” in Worcester, Mass., where she will gain first hand experience in mapping, land development, wildlife inventory and trail development. Last summer, Sandy participated in an Opportunity at the Florida Keys for the study of marine life.
Famous daredevil motorcyclist Evel Knievel spent last night at the Olive Motor Inn in Miles City. His car, an expensive Ferrari, was parked on a street near the Olive, and some alert teenagers spotted it. It has the initials EK on the side and the license plate “EVEL.” They waited for him to show up and he came out limping. The group talked to him briefly. They were Jan Frost, Dale Conley, Steve Kransky and Joe Baker.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation of some barbed wire stolen from the Bureau of Land Management office at Miles City, according to Sheriff Bill Damm. He said Scotty Gray of BLM reported to his office that 23 spools of barbed wire were stolen from the government agency, which brings the FBI into the investigation.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Friends and neighbors helped Mrs. Jane Walvoord celebrate her 74th birthday recently when they gathered at her home on Tatro street for a birthday surprise. Present were Mrs. Stuhr, who baked the birthday cake, Netti Williams, Pearl Dunham, Mary Jerrell, Ruby Anderson, Mrs. Ferrell, Mrs. Preston and baby, Leona France, Mable Kennedy, Edith Pearl, Mrs. Bloxom, Mrs. Youngbauer, Janice Anderson, Linda Pearl, Betty and Linda Bloxom, Terry Youngbauer and Kenny Walvoord.
Custer County High school tennis players won three of the matches played against Dawson High on Miles City courts Thursday. The high wind was quite a handicap to the players. The best match for the boys was between Richard Bergland and David McDowell, which was finally won by Bergland. One doubles match between girls’ teams took four hours to complete.
Miss Jerry Rudquist, niece of Charles J. Rudquist of this city, one of six senior stewardesses on Northwest Airlines, is included in the list of “Flying School Marms” who will shortly complete each their one-week training course to become flying steward instructresses, according to an item in an issue of Northwest Passage News. Miss Rudquist has been with the Northwest Airlines almost from the beginning, said her uncle.
100 YEARS AGO (1948)
Departing early Saturday morning on a hike to the south following the Tongue River road, the Misses Jennie Potgeiter and Myrl Robertson reached the Ball ranch by evening, where they remained for the night. On the following morning, they cross the divide between the Tongue and Rosebud valleys and proceeded on to Forsyth, where they boarded the train and arrived in Miles City last Sunday evening. The young ladies report an excellent time, many courtesies showed along the road and that they thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
Mr. and Mrs. Chas. E. Brown opened their new home on Main street on Sunday with a dinner in honor of the thirty-seventh wedding anniversary of Mrs. Brown’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth McLean. The dining room was beautifully decorated with pink carnations and snapdragons.
A party composed of M. H. Wallace, Mr. and Mrs. George Van Cleve and Mr. and Mrs. Julian Wallace motored up to Ashland and returned Sunday, and report the road is in excellent condition. Farming is well underway everywhere, they report.
J. F. Amidon, general foreman at the local shops, departed on Sunday evening over his line for Kenosha, Wis., from which point he will drive back a new, five-passenger Nash, sold through the Jules Acker agency here.