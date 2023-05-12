25 YEARS AGO (1998)With the goal of beginning construction early next year, the Tongue River Railroad this week announced it has retained Chase Securities, Inc. as exclusive financial advisor. The 127-mile railroad proposed between Miles City and Decker is expected to cost more than $300 million to build, according to a TRR press release.
Custer County commissioners intend to transfer property to the Miles City Area Habitat for Humanity with the stipulation that the condemned house on the land be demolished. The Commissioners met with Habitat President Bob Short, member Franklin Lund and county attorney Gary Bunke Thursday morning. After a new house is built and a family takes ownership, the property will be back on the tax rolls, Bunke said.
The Miles Community College track will be busy all weekend with track and field events. The annual Kiwanis Rural Track and Field Meet will be Friday, preceded by the Spelling Bee. The annual Custer County High School Track and Field Invitational will be Saturday. Miles City will host a Hershey Youth Program Track & Field meet at the MCC track on Sunday.
BILLINGS — Marc Kurtz, a freshman from Miles City, played in one of the top three positions of the tennis lineup for Montana State University-Billings during the 1997 season.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)At the world bridge bidding contest last night, the students topped the teacher as follows: Mr. and Mrs. Irv Joos scored 799 out of a possible 1000 on 159 bids. Bill Bradshaw and Dr. G. E. Rowen scored 750 on 162 bids and Mark Carpenter and Berl Stallard, 721 on 163 bids. In case of ties, the lower number of bids wins. Since this was world-wide, it may be a month before the winners are announced, according to Stallard.
Herbert Kempf, Senior Counselor of the Local United Commercial Travelers of America reports the Grand Council Session of the Montana, Idaho, Utah jurisdiction of the Order of UTC will be held June 6-8, Florence Hotel, Missoula. Attending from Power River Council No. 670 will be Gerry Bredberg.
At the May 7 meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, the following officers were nominated and elected to serve for 1974. Installation will be at the June 4 meeting. President, Mrs. Vivian Sumer; first vice president, Mrs. George Mickus; second vice president, Mrs. Ralph French; chaplain, Mrs. Emil Markeseth; sergeant-at-arms, Mrs. Howard Criswell; historian, Mrs. Elwin Valley; and Mrs. Charles Hatch, secretary-treasurer.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Miss Joyce Tooke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Tooke, was a charming hostess to a large number of friends at her solo piano recital at the Conservatory on Thursday evening. She was assisted by Joan Dolan, Mary Lou Richardson, Lodine Anderson, Dennis Davis, Otis Haynes and Bruce Davis.
Field Day for Girl Scouts will be held at the pumping plant on May 15, with Mary Tooke, Betty Glover, and Phyllis Johnson planning games, it was announced at the leaders picnic at the pumping plant recently. For the field day, ice cream and cokes will be furnished.
Bidding on riding horses started this afternoon and will continue through this evening at the annual riding horse sale at the Miles City Sales Yard to go through Saturday. Around 500 horses will be on the block, unbroke horses in the morning and saddle horses afternoon and evening.
On Friday evening at the main studios of the Conservatory, six little girls were heard in an ensemble recital of every variety of that type of playing. The players were Mary Lynn Zuelke, Margie Jo Wyttenhove, Anne Vessey, Sharon Venable, Sandra Schaefer and Betty Jo Klamm, pupils of Miss Klamm, Mrs. Lillian J. Irwin and Director Esther C. Benson. Usher was Ellamae Bailey.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Miss Genevieve Howell of the Independent Printing company suffered severe burns on her left arm Tuesday afternoon when a small alcohol heater exploded, throwing the burning liquid in all directions. She is able to be about today, but it will be several days before the bandages can be removed.
Mrs. Thos. Shore, 602 South Strevell, is entertaining at her home this week, at a series of bridge-luncheon parties, at which thirty guests are being entertained each day. The home has been beautifully and tastefully decorated for the parties.
Thorwald Nelson, on Tuesday, made final proof, at the local United States land office, on his homestead near Stone Shack. His witnesses were Chris Arneberg and Harold N. Nelson.
Mrs. Minnie Brown, Mrs. Arthur Eynan and small son, and Howard Brown left on Tuesday for Circle where they will remain. Mr. Eynan is engaged at the banking business at that place.
At a meeting of the Miles City Roundup and Historical association held at the Chamber of Commerce rooms on Monday evening, it was decided that this year, the association would eliminate as far as possible every chance of waste, will eliminate the old system of city decoration, and permitting businessmen to put up such decorations, flags and bunting as they may.