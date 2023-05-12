25 YEARS AGO (1998)With the goal of beginning construction early next year, the Tongue River Railroad this week announced it has retained Chase Securities, Inc. as exclusive financial advisor. The 127-mile railroad proposed between Miles City and Decker is expected to cost more than $300 million to build, according to a TRR press release.

Custer County commissioners intend to transfer property to the Miles City Area Habitat for Humanity with the stipulation that the condemned house on the land be demolished. The Commissioners met with Habitat President Bob Short, member Franklin Lund and county attorney Gary Bunke Thursday morning. After a new house is built and a family takes ownership, the property will be back on the tax rolls, Bunke said.