25 YEARS AGO (1998)A tour of Montana and the annual car show were discussed by members of the High Plains Car Club at their recent meeting. Dean Milroy, chairperson of the tour, has planned a tour through Jordan, Fort Peck, Glasgow and Saco with a stop at Sleeping Buffalo Hot Springs for the night. Tour participants will return through Grassrange, Roundup and Forsyth.

Students from several local and area middle and high schools participated in the 1998 Southeast Math Contest held earlier this month in Miles City. The Custer County District High School Team E was the highest scorer in the Class A grades 10-12 division. Team members were Jesse Hansen, Raymond Schmidt, Shane Larson, Cory Howard and Jon Bonine. Highest individual score for Class A grades 10-12 was CCDHS student Nathan Nash.