25 YEARS AGO (1998)A tour of Montana and the annual car show were discussed by members of the High Plains Car Club at their recent meeting. Dean Milroy, chairperson of the tour, has planned a tour through Jordan, Fort Peck, Glasgow and Saco with a stop at Sleeping Buffalo Hot Springs for the night. Tour participants will return through Grassrange, Roundup and Forsyth.
Students from several local and area middle and high schools participated in the 1998 Southeast Math Contest held earlier this month in Miles City. The Custer County District High School Team E was the highest scorer in the Class A grades 10-12 division. Team members were Jesse Hansen, Raymond Schmidt, Shane Larson, Cory Howard and Jon Bonine. Highest individual score for Class A grades 10-12 was CCDHS student Nathan Nash.
Members of the Kinsey Parent Teacher Organization gathered for their first meeting Tuesday evening, March 24, in the Kinsey School library. During the meeting, officers were elected. They are Patty Blaquire, president; Tony Weyerbacher, secretary; and Terry Hrubes, treasurer. Regular meeting will be held the third Tuesday of August, October, January and April.
A Hospice Open House, scheduled Tuesday at Holy Rosary Health Center, will introduce the Holy Rosary Hospice Program to the community.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Jack Boulware outspelled over 40 contestants to become 1973 Custer County Spelling Bee Champion. Jack is a seventh grader at Miles City Junior High. Johan Senrud, a sixth-grader at Kinsey, was runner-up. Also qualifying for the state competition are Lorna Senrud, Kinsey, eighth grader, third; Rosa Esteves, MCJH eighth graders, fourth; and Deanne VerBeck, Washington School, fifth grade, fifth.
In preparation for the building of the new underground jail-Civil Defense-law enforcement complex, the old county jailer’s quarters are being demolished. The new complex, which will be built under where the old jailer’s quarters stood, will house officials from the city police, sheriff’s office, highway patrol and Civil Defense Department as well as six jail cells and several work rooms. Construction is expected to be completed the later part of November of this year.
Despite a meeting which started out with a recess and was interrupted by a fire near an alderman’s business, the city council still managed to discuss and deal with several issues. The half-hour recess occurred when fire was reported on The Strip near Harold Magnuson’s tin shop. Magnuson left, leading to the recess, and returned shortly, the meeting resuming after he confirmed his building was not under threat.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The Easter Egg Roll, which was held in Wibaux Park for the first time in many years, was a grand success from every angle. Approximately 400 youngsters were on the sidewalks awaiting the whistle to start the hunt at three o’clock. Pre-school kiddies were given a two minute lead on the others and by two minutes after three, the park was literally alive with scrambling children.
Firemen were surprised on Sunday when Bob Regan, who found his car on fire, drove it to the first station, where the blaze was quickly extinguished. Cause of the fire was from the wiring.
Ralph N. Perkins of Omaha, Neb., consulting engineer specializing in designing and rebuilding of swimming pools, arrived on the Speedliner this (Monday) morning to consult with city engineer Kurt Wiel, members of the recreation committee and the city council. Mr. Perkins visit is the first step planned to improve recreational facilities at the pool for the coming months.
These long distance suggestions save time! 1) If convenient, place your long distance calls at 6 p.m. when reduced night rates begin and when most circuits are less congested. 2) If possible, give the operator the number of the telephone you are calling. Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph company. (adv.)
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Run over by a schoolboy riding a bicycle on the sidewalk in the five-hundred block on Palmer avenue on Wednesday evening, little two-year-old Mary Ellen Norton was slightly injured. A number of other complaints have been made of the indiscriminate riding of bicycles on the sidewalks of the city, which is understood to be clearly a violation of the city ordinances.
Funeral services for Thomas McRae of Cohagen, one of the well known wool growers of eastern Montana, were held on Wednesday afternoon at the Presbyterian church, the Rev. M. S. Fales officiating. Mr. McRae passed away suddenly last Friday at San Diego, Calif., where he had been spending the winter months.
Popular subscriptions are being taken up by J. E. Roberts, W. E. Dohrman and Robert W. Oram, and others, for use in sending the Custer high school five, Montana state basketball champions, to Chicago. The team, together with Coach McAuliffe, plans to leave here on Saturday, providing sufficient funds are raised with which to make the trip.
Mrs. W. E. Shinebarger, who has been seriously ill at her Lake street home for the past several weeks, is reported as considerably improved, which will pleasing news to her many friends.