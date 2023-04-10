25 YEARS AGO (1998)On Saturday, both the Custer County District High School Cowgirls and Cowboys hosted Billings Senior, Billings Skyview and Billings West at the Riverside tennis courts. The Cowboys were victorious over the Senior Broncs and the Cowgirls tied with both West and Senior. “I think we competed very well with the Billings schools,” said Daren Horton, CCDHS tennis coach.

Greta Stevenson of Custer County District High School not only set a girls’ meet record, but she also topped her CCDHS Cowgirls school record with her long jump of 17 feet, 10.5 inches in the Laurel Timed Trials held at Billings MetraPark on Saturday. Keely Perkins broke two girls’ meet records with throws in the shot put (19 feet, 1 inch) and discus (123) feet. The Cowgirls team were the Time Trials runner-up.