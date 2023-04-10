25 YEARS AGO (1998)On Saturday, both the Custer County District High School Cowgirls and Cowboys hosted Billings Senior, Billings Skyview and Billings West at the Riverside tennis courts. The Cowboys were victorious over the Senior Broncs and the Cowgirls tied with both West and Senior. “I think we competed very well with the Billings schools,” said Daren Horton, CCDHS tennis coach.
Greta Stevenson of Custer County District High School not only set a girls’ meet record, but she also topped her CCDHS Cowgirls school record with her long jump of 17 feet, 10.5 inches in the Laurel Timed Trials held at Billings MetraPark on Saturday. Keely Perkins broke two girls’ meet records with throws in the shot put (19 feet, 1 inch) and discus (123) feet. The Cowgirls team were the Time Trials runner-up.
Odena Arnold and Deborah Freitas of Miles City were named to the honor roll with a 3.2 average GPA or better for fall semester at Montana State University-Northern at Havre.
Colin Kurt Vadheim, a sophomore at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, is included on the undergraduate honor roll for fall semester.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — April 7. A son to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Christianson (Deborah K. Burley). A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Schueler (Sarah J. Shipman), Baker. April 9. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hanson (Norma Sigety), Ashland.
June Hanson, the daughter of Mrs. Lenore Anderson of Miles City, is the author of an article, “Going Solo,” in the April issue of Ms. Magazine. The article is her first published writing and describes her experiences and feelings while on a “solo” course during an Outward Bound course. Outward Bound is a survival training course which June’s husband, Andy Hanson — the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hanson of Miles City — is an instructor.
The April meeting of the Wagoneers Homemakers Club was held at the home of Mrs. Dorothy Mayberry, with roll call answered by humorous Easter bonnets. Mrs. Mary Jo Mathias reported on vegetarian health diets. Mrs. Delores Steiner explained the dangers of coin-operated dry cleaning fumes in clothes.
Southeastern Montana CowBelles met March 20 with 25 members attending. Ellen Terrett reported the new National CowBelles Cookbook will be ready this fall at the cost of $7.50 each. She also presented new bumper stickers and urged the group to order more note pads.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Mr. and Mrs. James Masterson have returned from a ten-day trip to the western part of the state where Mr. Masterson was one of the charter members of a new Montana Institute of Arts formed at the Placer Hotel in Helena and attended by 85 writers and artists. Professor Merriam, English instructor at the state university, was elected president. The Mastersons visited a number of friends in western Montana.
Milwaukee boiler shop workmen did a good turn for the local fire department when they put in a partition in fire truck N. 3. Fire Chief Willis Forgey stated that this would enable firemen to hire fire hose much quicker and with more efficiency.
Mrs. Catherine Reid has returned to her home after visiting for two months with her sisters. She made stops in Bemidji, Minn., and in Grand Forks and Fargo, N. D. She reports deep snow and severely cold weather during her visit.
Mrs. Mildred Badgett, 35-year-old mother of three, died at a local hospital shortly after midnight Thursday, two hours after she had tripped and fallen down a stairway into a private club. Death was attributed to a fractured skull.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)At a meeting of the Miles City Woman’s club held at the high school on Saturday afternoon, the following officers were elected for the coming year: Mrs. Rudolph Madra, president; Mrs. Ed Rehn, vice president; Mrs. H. C. Carey, secretary; and Mrs. A. E. Flager, treasurer. The membership committee is composed of the following members: Mesdames H. A. Bishop, Geo. K. Foster, J. L. Craig, Fred D. Campbell, W. H. Reilly, and C. H. Loud.
Mrs. J. D. Skinner, who sustained a fractured ankle on New Year’s, in a fall at her home on South Strevell, is now able to walk about with the aid of a cane, which she hopes to be able to discard shortly.
Ade Loesch was in the city from his ranch Saturday, looking after business matters, and hopes to be able to start spring work on his return home. He says the snow is a fine thing and the moisture is welcome.
F. L. Williams was in the city from his place east of Tusler, on Saturday, and reports a lighter snowfall than here. He says his summer fallow land is in fine shape and expects to raise a good crop this year.