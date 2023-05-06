25 YEARS AGO (1998)Keith Gustad, son of Jeff and Cathleen Gustad of Kinsey, recently received a weeklong trip to Washington, D. C., from the National Rifle Association at the annual NRA banquet. Gustad, a junior at Custer County District High School, will represent the state of Montana at the Youth Education Summit program in Washington, D. C. in June.
The Cowgirls won 10 matches Tuesday at the Riverside tennis courts in a dual meet with the Forsyth High School girls’ tennis team. Anne Hanson, DeAnn Allen, Becky Fry, Liz Griffith, Megan Bundy, Brandi Rudolph, Katie Peterson, Dace Webber, Katie Yother and Mary-Beth Sampsel were all victors.
The Montana Beef Council will hold a board meeting at the Stockman Center in Miles City, corner of Seventh and Bridge streets, May 7 from noon to 3:15 p.m. and May 8 from 8 a.m. until noon. All producers are encouraged to attend.
Fourteen members of the Range Riders Reps gathered at the Range Riders Museum kitchen to view the remodeling job. Among the improvements were several sets of new cabinets and new tile in some places on the floor. The Reps will serve a Cowboy Breakfast from the new kitchen on Saturday, May 16, from 6 a.m. until noon for the Bucking Horse Sale.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)The boys in Mrs. Laura Rohr’s ninth grade Home Ec class at Miles City Junior High competed in a pie-baking contest this week. The next best thing to winning the contest was judging it. The four lucky individuals were Mrs. Mugo Boe, Sarah Sanders, Don MacLennan and Norm Anderson. They seriously savored each of the nine entries before declaring Dennis Schultz and Robert Bartholomew winners for their superb lemon meringue offering.
A pilgrimage that began 7000 miles away in Scandinavia ended Friday three miles west of Willard for Werner Lindqvist. Late this week, Lindqvist, with the help of The Star and several other Miles Citians, found the homestead of his uncle, Axel Lindqvist, who had been killed in a coal mining accident in 1924.
The Southeastern Montana CowBelles named and installed new officers of their group during the annual meeting held Friday at the Crossroads Inn in conjunction with the Southeastern Montana Livestock session. Elected were Mrs. Frank (Diane) O’Neill, Terry, president; Mrs. Art (Nancy) Larson, Cohagen, president-elect; Mrs. Walter (Phyllis) Reukauf, Terry, secretary-treasurer. Mrs. Valley (Bertha) Kowis, Miles City, is outgoing president. Speaker at the luncheon was State Senator William Mathers.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)10 “MUSTS” for Every Record Buyer. “Serenade of the Bells” by Sammy Kaye; “Too Fat Polka” by Louis Prima; “Baby Face,” by Art Mooney; “Heartbreaker” by Ferko String Band; “At a Sidewalk Penny Arcade” by Guy Lombardo; “Slap ‘Er Down Agin, Pa” by Patsy Montana; “You Don’t Have to Know the Language” by Tex Beneke; “There Ought To Be Society” by Kay Kyser; “I Wish I Knew the Name” by Buddy Clark; “The New Look” by Freddy Martin. Hear these new tunes and recording at Miles & Ulmer Co. (adv.)
Twenty-eight members of the Exemplar and Ritual of Jewels Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi attended the annual Founder’s Day banquet in the Gold Room of the Metropolitan Hotel. Those who took their final vows and became Ritual of Jewels members were Ruth Anderson, Marguerite Rodgers, Pat Wilson, Nellie Rae Hilleman, Betty Bryce, Theo Mills, Florence Zabrowski and Georgie Kilworth.
An entertaining program featured the farewell reception given honoring the Rev. and Mrs. Clarence Kerr at the Baptist church parlors Friday evening. The Kerrs will leave May 13 for Woodstock, Ill., where he will accept a pastorate. The have been in Miles City for five and one half years. Receiving at the Friday night affair were Mr. and Mrs. Farnum Denson and Mr. and Mrs. Warren Hamel.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)A surprise party was given by neighbors and friends Thursday night at the home of Mr. and Mrs. C. M. May on Woodbury street. Five hundred was played until a late hour, and was followed by a delicious lunch at midnight. Those present included Mr. and Mrs. Dan Shea, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Widmann, Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Plant, Mrs. Thomas and Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Bay.
The Pure Oil service station has laid new cement approaches, which have removed the danger of broken springs when cars pull in and depart. The decision to lengthen the approaches across the sidewalk followed when a car broke a spring in pulling into the station a few weeks ago, and while at it, the company extended the improvement to the crossing of the sidewalk on Seventh as well as Pleasant.
C. B. Calvin has been putting in a large crop on his ranch north of the river, and reports having planted 30 acres of potatoes, 70 acres of oats, and 65 acres of corn.
J. E. Hilton started a large outfit out to work on the grade of the new railroad today. The outfit included 36 horses and 17 wagons.