25 YEARS AGO (1998)Keith Gustad, son of Jeff and Cathleen Gustad of Kinsey, recently received a weeklong trip to Washington, D. C., from the National Rifle Association at the annual NRA banquet. Gustad, a junior at Custer County District High School, will represent the state of Montana at the Youth Education Summit program in Washington, D. C. in June.

The Cowgirls won 10 matches Tuesday at the Riverside tennis courts in a dual meet with the Forsyth High School girls’ tennis team. Anne Hanson, DeAnn Allen, Becky Fry, Liz Griffith, Megan Bundy, Brandi Rudolph, Katie Peterson, Dace Webber, Katie Yother and Mary-Beth Sampsel were all victors.