25 YEARS AGO (1998)Darrell Hirsch, a wide receiver for the Rocky Mountain College Bears, earned recognition on the 1997 NAIA All-American football team. Hirsch, the son of Nancy Hirsch of Miles City, is a former Custer County District High School graduate and Cowboys football player.

A cold wind was coming off Fort Peck Lake with the wind chill hovering around zero when the Miles City Generals hockey team took to the ice Saturday morning at Glasgow’s new outdoor rink. Phil Matthews and Zack Smith were a deadly duo as they combined for 12 goals defeating Glasgow and Havre.