25 YEARS AGO (1998)Darrell Hirsch, a wide receiver for the Rocky Mountain College Bears, earned recognition on the 1997 NAIA All-American football team. Hirsch, the son of Nancy Hirsch of Miles City, is a former Custer County District High School graduate and Cowboys football player.
A cold wind was coming off Fort Peck Lake with the wind chill hovering around zero when the Miles City Generals hockey team took to the ice Saturday morning at Glasgow’s new outdoor rink. Phil Matthews and Zack Smith were a deadly duo as they combined for 12 goals defeating Glasgow and Havre.
Andrea Kmetz gave a demonstration about how to make memo boards during the Monday Jan. 5 meeting of the Wild Workers 4-H Club. The meeting was held in the Lou Moth’s Memorial Hall on the Southeastern Montana Fairgrounds. Jon Bonine and Lindsay Faber were in charge of the meeting. Megan Kiddie lead the 4-H Pledge and Arlo Tobin lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
New officers of the Powderville Pioneers 4-H Club were installed at the group’s Sunday meeting Jan. 18 meeting in the Lou Moth’s Memorial Hall. The officers were elected at an earlier meeting. Officers for the 1998 4-H year are Martha Ostendorf, president; Jace Beardsley, vice president; Kayla Hoover, secretary; and Dusty Buffington, treasurer.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Plans were made and datebooks filled in at the monthly meeting of the Miles City Extension Club which met Monday evening at the home of Mrs. Leonard Benasky Volunteers for FISH were Mrs. Alice Hinrichs and Mrs. Art Schaubel.
The state should assume a greater burden for funding of its three community colleges, says Miles Community College president Vern Kailey. And the nine percent increase requested by the Board of Regents for each year of the next biennium is not sufficient, he adds. Kailey, along with MCC trustees Jerry McKibben and Dr. Gerald Rowen, attended a joint meeting
with trustees from Dawson and Flathead colleges in Helena last week.
Work on the dike is progressing well, according to Jaycee Dick Swanson, but more rip-rap material is needed. Anyone with rip-rap to donate may either deliver it to the north end of Montana Street or call Swanson or Bert Clark to have it picked up.
A collection of items were covered by the city council during its regular meeting Monday night at City Hall. Council President Lloyd Bowman, who is acting as mayor during the absence of Mayor Claude M. Jones, conducted the session, which was attended by several students in government from Custer County High School.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)John Williams, who with Mrs. Williams, has returned from attending the Denver Stock Show and Sale, said on his return “those 4-H Club members nearly stole the show. They had, it seemed, millions of entries in every class.”
Mr. and Mrs. L. C. Brooks, Mrs. Charles Pestka, Edgar Riley, Mrs. C. A. Kramer, all of Cohagen, were in Miles City Friday evening driving cars for the Cohagen high school girls team that played the Sacred Heart high school girls.
Richard Barthelmess of Olive was initiated into the active chapter of Gamma Phi fraternity of Montana state at a formal initiation at the Baxter hotel in Bozeman last Sunday afternoon. Gamma Phi is a local social fraternity activated on the Bozeman campus this spring and hopes to affiliate with the national Sigma Nu in the near future.
Mrs. Steven Zabrocki was hostess to the Army Mothers club at their regular monthly meeting, which was held at her home on Monday evening. Twenty members were present and the evening was spent playing Chinese checkers with prizes going to the winning players. Later, Mrs. Zabrocki served a lovely luncheon.
Mike Grabowski is driving a Mercury convertible purchased recently in Billings.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The Shuey Motor company as granted permission by the city council Monday night to install a 1,000 gallon gasoline tank in front of the garage on South Seventh street.
The owner of a sewer extension in the alley between Washington and Orr, from Third to Fourth streets, asked that the price be paid for installing the sewer extension to his property, amounting to $258.10, be made a matter of record, so that parties, who, in the future, wish to connect up with the extension, may be charged their proportionate part of the cost to him. The matter was placed in the city record.
The Custer county high school debating team, composed of Maurice Lathrop, Marshal Lavine and Loren Brownlee, will go to Lambert February 6 to debate with the high school team of that place. The trio will be accompanied by Prof. F. G. Mayberry.
Court Clerk C. A. Lindeberg has recovered from his illness and Court Reporter Ed Kinney is also sufficiently recovered to resume his duties in the district court today.
A meeting of the committee which is arranging for the annual convention of the Montana Stockgrowers association, to be held here in April, met at the Chamber of Commerce rooms Tuesday night.