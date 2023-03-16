25 YEARS AGO (1998)

The Cowtown Classic Youth Basketball Tournament will host 102 teams in its ten divisions for girls and boys in grades five through nine, with action beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday in five local school gyms. All in all, the tournament has 183 games scheduled over Saturday and Sunday at Custer County District High School, Miles Community College Centra, Pine Hills School, Sacred Heart School and Washington Middle School.