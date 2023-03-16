25 YEARS AGO (1998)
The Cowtown Classic Youth Basketball Tournament will host 102 teams in its ten divisions for girls and boys in grades five through nine, with action beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday in five local school gyms. All in all, the tournament has 183 games scheduled over Saturday and Sunday at Custer County District High School, Miles Community College Centra, Pine Hills School, Sacred Heart School and Washington Middle School.
Jeremiah Shumway of Miles City, a junior at Custer County District High School, placed third in the state competition of the American Legion National High School Oratorical Contest. Shumway’s placement earned him a $350 scholarship and a University of Montana-Missoula one-half semester fee waiver or a $625 fee waiver at Carroll College in Helena.
Members of Preceptor Rho Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the Pizza Hut to honor the group’s president with a lunch prior to the second February meeting. The business meeting was held at the home of Pauline Bigelow where Etta Jaeger presented a program about the early history of Montana.
Miles Milers Chapter of the Good Sam Club members gathered for a potluck supper and meeting on Thursday evening at the Drop-In Center. Ben Hanson and Don Sterling are new co-chairs for the group’s highway pickup project.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Graham (Zoe Gunnels). A son to Mr. and Mrs. Leon Newell (Susan Stickney), Baker. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Drew (Audrey Kester), Jordan.
Carl Daugherty and Roger Freestad of the Fire Department, Jim Pace and Kenneth Hom of the Police Department and Jim Orestad of the Sheriff’s office spent the past weekend in Spokane working with the Deaconess Hospital and the Spokane Ambulance Service as part of the Emergency Medical Technician training program.
North side Miles Citians can probably rest more at ease this spring for several reasons; one being the construction of the new dike, and the other that is obvious to anyone crossing the Yellowstone these days. It is running free and open with just minor ice around the shorelines.
Psychologist Ray Dodson was guest speaker for the meeting of the Association for Children with Learning Problems last week at Miles Community College. Superintendent Don Glidden and Elementary Coordinator Fred Kimball and stated the school district is about the same place as the association in trying to gather information and evaluate what needs are in this area and what kinds of classes or programs would serve those needs.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The Academy of Friendship members, Edith Pearl, Mildred Widman, Ollie Konkright, Loretta Nelson, Eva Oberhofer and Mildred Martelle, gave a card party for the members that are entitled to receive their degree this year. There were four tables playing progressive whist. Mary Sumers received high honors and Mrs. Annalora received low.
Ladies of the V. F. W. Auxiliary met Tuesday evening at Eagles Hall. Election of officers was held with Dorothy Perkins chosen president; Velma Teats, senior vice president; Martha Schrieber, junior vice president; Zelma Edmondson, treasurer; Evelyn Edmondson, chaplain; Oresta Drake, conductress; Fran Clark, guard; and Gladys Haworth, three year trustee.
“I hope to see 75 to 100 students working in business places and offices in Miles City next year,” principal E. W. Wagner said in announcing the new plan whereby students will complete their commercial course with practical experience added. It will come under the Trades and Industries program at the school under which students have already worked in a number of business places, not however, as stenographers and book-keepers.
A sample of North Dakota weather came with a letter from Mr. and Mrs. H. E. Newby, who states that they were forced to follow a snow plow all the way from Dickinson to Fargo last Sunday and that it was 35 below when they arrived home.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
To prune all the large limbs from cottonwood trees will in a few years result in the death of the trees, according to E. W. Hartwell of the Custer national forest, who has made a study of the subject. Many of the old trees about the city which had limbs and tops lopped off three years ago are dying now and are being cut down for firewood.
Ed Guyer left this morning for his ranch thirty-five miles north of Ingomar where he intends to make preparations for planting a large crop this spring. He is interested in breeding good work horses, and believes that horses will again take the place of the tractor on the farms, since the demand for better draft horses is increasing.
M. L. Clancy has received the appointment of labor agent for the Northern Pacific at Miles City that was held for several years by his predecessor, the late Judge W. P. Welch.
Mr. and Mrs. H. L. Brockway left here today for Big Timber, where Mr. Brockway has accepted the position of manager of the J. M. Sawyer store at that place. He had been manager of the groceries department of the Shore-Newcom store until the partnership was dissolved the first of the year and Shore and company organized.