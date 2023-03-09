25 YEARS AGO (1998)A random drug test among students at the Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility turned up no positive results — as expected by Superintendent Steve Gibson. “The results don’t surprise me,” Gibson said. “This is a restrictive institution — more restrictive than the (Montana State) prison on personal items. And there’s more supervision than in the adult prison.”

Students gathered from area schools for the Custer County Spelling Bee at the high school auditorium Saturday morning. About 40 students selected through spelling bees at each school competed with Chris Lindvold from Washington Middle School taking the top spot. Kaci Herzog from Knowlton School claiming second and Addibeth Besler from Sacred Heart coming in third. Lindvold will represent Custer County at the State Spelling Bee.