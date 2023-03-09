25 YEARS AGO (1998)A random drug test among students at the Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility turned up no positive results — as expected by Superintendent Steve Gibson. “The results don’t surprise me,” Gibson said. “This is a restrictive institution — more restrictive than the (Montana State) prison on personal items. And there’s more supervision than in the adult prison.”
Students gathered from area schools for the Custer County Spelling Bee at the high school auditorium Saturday morning. About 40 students selected through spelling bees at each school competed with Chris Lindvold from Washington Middle School taking the top spot. Kaci Herzog from Knowlton School claiming second and Addibeth Besler from Sacred Heart coming in third. Lindvold will represent Custer County at the State Spelling Bee.
Bruce Shipp, a Miles City member of the Montana Officials Association, was chosen to referee at three levels of the Class C boys’ basketball tournaments this season. He has already officiated at the District 4-C tournament in Miles City and will complete the Southern C tournament tonight as he officiates the play-off contest between Northern Cheyenne and Plenty Coups. Shipp will then complete the hat trick with the State C championships at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Larry L. Mogck (Martha E. Petit), Cohagen. A son to Mr. and Mrs. Roy B. Schaefer (Lynn Ronning), Billings.
The Young Montana Artists Show, sponsored by the Miles City branch of the Montana Institute of the Arts, opened with a reception for the artists Thursday evening at the Miles City Public Library. The show will continue through March 15. Twenty-two artists between the ages of 15 and 21 are represented. Sister Lauren Thielen is MIA chairman for the event.
Mrs. Dirk Rolston of Miles City was named area vice president at the first annual meeting of the State of Montana Chapter for Muscular
Dystrophy held in Billings recently. Mrs. Rolston was chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy fund drive held in Miles City. The drive, a first for Miles City, raised $418.
Miles City’s Eagles Manor will reach a key milestone Monday when Manager Frank Holter start interviewing applicants for jobs in the five-story, 100-unit apartment complex for elderly persons in preparation for opening the project by July 1, 1973. Simultaneously, Holter is sending letters to the 135 persons who have applied for manor apartments asking them for definite commitments as to when they will be prepared to move into the Manor.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Sponsors say the annual horseback endurance race will be run as scheduled over the 125-mile Hell Creek-Miles City route June 18-19. The Range Riders Rodeo association Saturday night turned down a request from the chamber of commerce that the starting point be Billings. However, Range Riders spokesman said commitments had already been made and the course will not be changed. On the Range Riders committee are Sid Vollin, Don Pyle, Ralph Bray, Fritz Zook and Dan Lockie.
Building permits were granted by the city council at their Monday night meeting for an $800,000 addition to the Holy Rosary hospital and to a $30,000 addition to the Foster Drug company.
Initial plans were laid at the meeting of the Youth Council Monday afternoon for the first anniversary of Harmony Hangout. The party will be Saturday night, April 3, and arranged by a committee consisting of Gary Fry, Marlys Taylor, Ruth Trzcinski and Mollie Stamp.
A fire under the sidewalk at the Reynold Grocery at 9th and Main brought a call to the Miles City fire department on Saturday evening at 6:30 o’clock, reports Fire Chief Willis Forgey. The fire was apparently caused by a cigarette dropped through a hole. Smoke damage was caused.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Notices for the annual meeting of the Miles City Roundup association which will be held at the Chamber of Commerce rooms next Monday evening at 7 o’clock, are being mailed out. The purpose of the meeting is to elect officers and make such arrangements as are deemed advisable for the 1923 program.
Earl Baker of Ismay, who had the only field of certified seed potatoes in the county last year, has sold 80 bushels of tubers to the state experiment station at Huntley, and it is said he received a good price for the seed, which was all of high quality.
The many friends of Miss Edith Kern, daughter to Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Kern of this city, will be surprised to hear of her marriage to Mr. Albert O. Heuer, formerly of this city but both now residing in Chicago. The wedding was formally scheduled to be a large affair but was made rather quiet due to the death of the bride’s sister, Lois. The happy couple are making their home in Chicago until the middle of September, when they plan to move here.
Harry Epstein, who has been in the east the past three weeks, on a buying trip, has returned home and reports business conditions looking up and indications that things will be moving this spring.