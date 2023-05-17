25 YEARS AGO (1998)The 1998 Bucking Horse Sale queen contestants are Tamara Beardsley, 20, daughter of James and Debra Beardsley of Miles City; Angela Griebel, 20, daughter of Rodney and Marjory Griebel of Plevna; and JoAnn Storlie, 17, daughter of Rocky and Debbee Storlie of Colstrip. Princess contestants are Hope Anderson, 11, daughter of James and Marjorie Anderson of Ismay; Trista Berry, 11, daughter of Wade and Corina Berry of Miles City; Brittany Dice, 13, daughter of Brian and Margie Dice of Volborg; Lacey Haughian, 11, daughter of Quinn and Penny Haughian of Terry; Krista Minow, 13, daughter Ben and Brenda Minow of Olive; Breahna Patten, 13, daughter of Ward and Darci Patten of Broadus; Kyleigh Plant, 9, daughter of Tom and Kristi Plant of Miles City and Mary Trusler, 13, daughter of Tom and Suzanne Trusler of Ashland.
The entire Cowgirls golf team, Ashley Griffith, Amber Griffith, Raelee Cridland and Molly Hathway, along with Cowboy Ryan “Bear” Taylor, qualified for the Montana Class A State Golf Tournament next weekend by placing at the Eastern A Divisional Meet Tuesday.
Ed Rohloff, head football coach for the Custer County District High School Cowboys, has been selected as a finalist for the 1998 National Coach of the Year Award from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Dohn (Helen Connolly), West Glendive. A son to Mr. and Mrs. George Brocklehurst (Donna Wetsch), Forsyth.
City Council members voted unanimously to authorize Mayor B. Dean Holmes to sign the contract with Detweiler Bros., Twin Falls, Idaho, for construction of the main portion of the planned city water plant. Mayor Holmes also named former Mayor Claude M. Jones as fiscal advisor the water plant and sale of the bonds for the water plant.
One of the major events during Hospital Week was the tea attended by 106 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurses aides and student nurses, at the First National Bank Friday afternoon in the bank’s Brand Room. The party was organized by Lou Ferderer assisted by Mrs. Julian Terrett, Mrs. Paul Mottram, Mrs. Robert Gersack, Mrs. John Currens, Mrs. Bill Mitchell, Mrs. Wes Munsell, Mrs. Glenn Pommer, Mrs. Lee Buffington, Mrs. Richard Tobin and Mrs. Ann Ziebarth.
Linda Jones averages 163 as she competes in the Lucky Strike League at the Recreation Lanes with her Uptown Conoco team. Last time out, Linda rolled 10 strikes out of a possible 12 and put together a 269 game, two pins better than the best single game ever rolled in Miles City by a woman.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)MISSOULA — Bill Rife, Custer county high school’s running machine, won the Class A half mile race on Thursday at Missoula to give the Cowboys five points in the first day of the annual state interscholastic track and field meet.
Rex Campbell, winner of the speech contest at the Toastmasters District convention held in Miles City, goes to Portland, Ore., to represent the district of Montana and compete in the western regional contest. Campbell, with the Soil Conservation Service, is president of the local Toastmaster’s club, spoke on “Tolerance.”
J. P. Kiley, vice president of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific railroad will give the commencement address for the senior class at Custer county high school Thursday evening at 8 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The program will open with a processional played at the piano by Mollie Stamp and Bessie Browning. Rev. Rowland J. Martin of the Methodist church will give the invocation. The high school chorus will sing “Madame Jeanette” directed by John Poliseno and accompanied by Miss Stamp.
Sam Hotchkiss of this city, who spent the past few weeks sojourning at Thermopolis, Wyo., taking the baths, returned to his home on Saturday.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Mrs. Ed Travaskis of Stacey arrived in the city last evening with her young son, who sustained a broken arm while working in the fields seeding grain. While working the levers on the seeder, he slipped and his arm was caught in the two chains breaking his left arm in two places.
Work of cutting through a hill for the grade of the new railroad, two miles south of town, a stone’s throw from the Tongue river road, is progressing rapidly under the direction of Contractor J. E. Hilton, who has established a camp at that point and has a crew of twenty men, a large number of teams employed, and a large outfit of wagons and machinery on hand.
Joseph Alphonse Lenertz, the twelve year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Lenertz of Wibaux, passed away at the Holy Rosary hospital on Sunday, following an illness which has lasted since February, caused by heart trouble. The remains were cared for at the J. E. Graves mortuary and sent to Wibaux this morning on No. 4.
Sam Saltus has sold his interest in the Superior cafe to Gust Loucas, and accompanied by Mrs. Saltis, left last night on No. 17 for Spokane where they intend to locate.