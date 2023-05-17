25 YEARS AGO (1998)The 1998 Bucking Horse Sale queen contestants are Tamara Beardsley, 20, daughter of James and Debra Beardsley of Miles City; Angela Griebel, 20, daughter of Rodney and Marjory Griebel of Plevna; and JoAnn Storlie, 17, daughter of Rocky and Debbee Storlie of Colstrip. Princess contestants are Hope Anderson, 11, daughter of James and Marjorie Anderson of Ismay; Trista Berry, 11, daughter of Wade and Corina Berry of Miles City; Brittany Dice, 13, daughter of Brian and Margie Dice of Volborg; Lacey Haughian, 11, daughter of Quinn and Penny Haughian of Terry; Krista Minow, 13, daughter Ben and Brenda Minow of Olive; Breahna Patten, 13, daughter of Ward and Darci Patten of Broadus; Kyleigh Plant, 9, daughter of Tom and Kristi Plant of Miles City and Mary Trusler, 13, daughter of Tom and Suzanne Trusler of Ashland.

The entire Cowgirls golf team, Ashley Griffith, Amber Griffith, Raelee Cridland and Molly Hathway, along with Cowboy Ryan “Bear” Taylor, qualified for the Montana Class A State Golf Tournament next weekend by placing at the Eastern A Divisional Meet Tuesday.