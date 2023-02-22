25 YEARS AGO (1998)
Washington Middle School teacher Steve Gonzalez is attending the Pacific Regional Minority Leadership Training Seminar in Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday through Friday. Gonzalez, who teaches American history and a modernized shop class called exploring technology, said the seminar will focus on increasing the environment of minority involvement in education leadership roles.
Glenn Gay of Broadus and Kirk Montgomery of Rosebud were elected earlier this month by fellow stockholders to the Farm Credit Services local advisory committee. They will represent stockholders who do business at the Miles City Farm Credit Services office. Both Gay and Montgomery produce cattle and grain.
Enrollment figures for spring semester at Miles Community College are mostly down from other recent statistics, but they are up from a couple of years ago. The spring head count, 600, is exactly the same as fall semester’s, but down from the head count in the spring of 1997, according to Dale Oberlander, MCC’s vice president of academic and student affairs.
The Miles City branch of the American Association of University Women is funding a project to enhance classrooms for Miles City students by providing dollars toward matching purchases of Phonic Ear classroom amplification systems. Each system costs $835 to install.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. John Hunnicut (Renna Widdison).
The Association for Children with Learning Problems met Friday evening at the First Security Bank. The evening’s speakers were Mrs. Hazel Martinson and Al Bender. Mrs. Martinson spoke in the I. P. S. class at Pine Hills School. Bender spoke on the causes of learning disabilities.
Chairmen were re-elected for three districts at the annual business meeting and potluck supper of the Rural Fire Association Saturday evening at the Eagles basement banquet room. Re-elected were Saul Pena, District 1; Reece Clevenger, District 2 and Chet Laney, District 4. After the business meeting, Lori Herzog showed slides on her recent trip to Chicago as a delegate to the National 4-H Congress.
A crowd of about 75 persons was told that “Eastern Montana is critical from both the state and national standpoint as far as the coal future is concerned” Tuesday evening at the Chamber of Commerce February membership meeting, which was open to the public. The crowd filled the Met Cafe banquet room to hear George W. O’Connor of Butte, president and chief executive officer of Montana Power and Western Energy discuss the coal industry, its relationship to southeastern Montana and its impact on Miles City.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
The annual tradition of holding a coed ball at Custer county high school is being revived after a recess of several years during the war, with the next one slated for March fifth at the gym. Of the several themes submitted, “Make Mine Music” was chosen. It was suggested by Mollie Stamp. The Belle of the Ball will be crowned at 10:30 o’clock. Each class has chosen a candidate: Doris Burt, freshmen; Sharon Christopherson, sophomore; Phyllis Phalen, junior; and Barbara Wood, senior.
A new 4-H club has been organized at Ismay with the following officers leading the organization: Leader, Mrs. W. Lausch; assistant leader, Mrs. Rieger; president, Louise Shackleford; vice president, Lydia Lynell; secretary, Mary Lou Gookin; treasurer, Helen Redman; reporter, Marjorie Askin; cheerleaders, Pasty Shumaker and Birdie Askins.
The newly enlarged and remodeled Woolworth store will have its formal opening February 26, manager James Norfleet has announced. The room formerly occupied by the Sweetbriar shop directly west of the Woolworth store is now part of the business and the two are included in one large space. Interest centers around the lunch counter at the extreme west end of the building where Mr. Norfleet says “Lunches will be served similar to those in Woolworth stores all over the country.”
Three cars of West Highland cattle from Scotland to the Montana ranch of Walter J. Hill, son of the former railroad pioneer, were a curiosity at the Chicago Stock Yards yesterday, says the Chicago Daily Drovers Journal. They were in charge of Alex W. Ross, who said the shipment has been on the way for two months.
Paul Larson, Alton Bloom and Jean Bishop have been selected from among the high school students having musical ability of high order to represent Custer high at the state music meet at Big Timber on April 6-7. Paul Larson will take part in the piano contest, Alton Bloom is a violinist while Miss Bishop is a vocalist possessing a pleasing voice.
E. A. Arnold celebrates his birthday today, having entered the world on the birthday of George Washington, February 22. Al Furstnow is another Miles City man who also celebrates his birthday on the same day as the Father of the Country.
George M. Miles, of the railroad committee of the Chamber of Commerce, has just received a letter from the president of the Northern Pacific railroad assuring that the railroad will give easement to the new company over those lands which it will cross.