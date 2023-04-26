25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Miles City Youth Hockey Association brought all the teams together Sunday at the Park Place for its annual potluck awards banquet. Receiving awards were Chance Krausz, T. J. Stevenson, Katie Patch, Clinton Hirsch, Kasey Lund, Chelsea Lynnes and Dustin Rodgers.
Twelve Mile Dam near Miles City will get a new fish barrier and headgates thanks to the renovation of the Tongue River Dam near Decker. Roger Muggli of the Tongue & Yellowstone River Irrigation District, estimated at about half a million dollars, will paid for from a pool of more than $5 million allocated by Congress for wildlife enhancement on the Tongue River Basin. Such enhancement was a key to the approval of the federal share of Tongue River Dam’s reconstruction money.
The Main Street underpass will be closed for a week starting Friday at 7 a.m. New concrete, in a slab 16 by 52 feet, will be poured to replace the frequently potholed surface underneath the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad bridge. Joe Sanders of the Montana Department of Transportation said the surface is the original surface from when the underpass was built in 1932. The slab will need seven days without disturbance to cure.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)What may be a record-breaking lamb was born on the Forrest Price in Kinsey this week. The lamb weighed 22 1/2 pounds at birth. Another lamb born the same day weighted seven pounds, one-third the size of the giant.
The Custer County High School 1973 Junior Prom is set for Saturday with the grand march to begin at 8 p.m. Theme of the prom is “Nights in White Satin. Music will be by the Night Walkers and couples will dance until 11:30 p.m., have dinner at the Red Rock Supper Club and end the evening with a movie at the Park Theater. Julie Martin is overall chairman of the event.
Kim Russell was chosen president of the Custer County High School Ushers Club for the coming year in an election held this past week. Other new officers are Wanda McCrary, vice president; Michelle Green, secretary; Jackie Green, treasurer; Barb Stoler, historian; and Deb Janssen, parliamentarian. Faculty advisors are Janet Lovell and Karen Sorenson.
Joel Ebben was elected president of the Jaycees during a business meeting Tuesday night. Also elected to fill offices are Ray Schaefer, first vice president; Rollie Ewalt, second vice president; John Scheetz, secretary; and Ed Jablonski, treasurer.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)“Dog poisoners are on the loose again,” is the frantic news from dog lovers in town. Several have been reported poisoned — although police say they have only heard of one, and Dr. A. W. Elting, veterinarian, said two have been brought to his animal hospital for treatment. Of the dogs brought to the hospital, Dr. Elting said, one died en route and he was able to save the other one. He said strychnine had been used and could have been purchased under false pretenses.
A resolution requesting the Board of County Commissioners to call an election for the purpose of raising a mill levy was, on motion, passed at a regular meeting of the members of the Board of Trustees of the Custer county high school. This proposed raising of a 5 mill levy, according to the high school board, is deemed necessary for the operation of Custer county high school for the 1948-1949 year.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Rehn, who leave Miles City early in June to make their future home at Polson, have been feted with a number of farewell parties recently. The Rehns have lived in Miles City for many years, he coming here as an employee for the Milwaukee Railroad in May 1912, and she coming as a bride in 1916.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The city has no funds with which to purchase street signs to be placed at all street intersections, to show the names of the streets, Mayor B. J. Brasen told the city council last night, when Alderman W. Y. Smith offered a sample of street signs, which he said could be purchased in quantities for 67 and one-half cents each. The city paid all it could afford, the mayor said, in purchasing street grading machinery to put the cities thoroughfares in better condition.
Edson Andrus, son of Dr. and Mrs. W. W. Andrus of this city, who is attending the university at Missoula, made the track team and became eligible to go to Seattle for the relay and track meet to be held in that city. Edson has been making a good record in short dashes and is counted on to hold up his end in the stiff competition.
The past week has not been marked by any big developments in the railroad proposed by the Montana Railway company, R. A. Brooks, representative of the company, stated this morning, but the preliminary work is going forward steadily, and three of the contractors, Burns, Sweeney and one other, are moving dirt this week.