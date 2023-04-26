25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Miles City Youth Hockey Association brought all the teams together Sunday at the Park Place for its annual potluck awards banquet. Receiving awards were Chance Krausz, T. J. Stevenson, Katie Patch, Clinton Hirsch, Kasey Lund, Chelsea Lynnes and Dustin Rodgers.

Twelve Mile Dam near Miles City will get a new fish barrier and headgates thanks to the renovation of the Tongue River Dam near Decker. Roger Muggli of the Tongue & Yellowstone River Irrigation District, estimated at about half a million dollars, will paid for from a pool of more than $5 million allocated by Congress for wildlife enhancement on the Tongue River Basin. Such enhancement was a key to the approval of the federal share of Tongue River Dam’s reconstruction money.