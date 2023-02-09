25 YEARS AGO (1998)Stanley Markuson has been promoted to vice president and senior loan officer at Stockman Bank in Miles City. Markuson, a native of Ekalaka and a graduate of Montana State University-Bozeman, has been with Stockman Bank for 11 years.
Members of Preceptor Rho Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi gathered for their International Dinner during their second January meeting. The group met at the New Hunan restaurant, then went to Etta Jaeger’s home for the meeting. Martha Schreiber presented a program about the history of Valentine’s Day and its origin.
Spencer Anderson of Kinsey was recently named to the 1997 fall semester Dean’s List at Dawson Community College in Glendive. Anderson is the son of Pat and Sandy Anderson of Kinsey. A 1996 graduate of Custer County District High School, Anderson is a sophomore at DCC studying law enforcement.
Former Miles City resident Eileen Hemman was promoted to the rank of colonel in the United States Army on Monday at Fort Lewis, Wash. Col. Hemman, daughter of Miles City residents Martha and Rudy Sieler, is a graduate of Custer County High School and Miles Community College.
Jenaneta Sue Hirsch of Miles City was listed on the 1997 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Haugen (Georgia Crites).
Ralph Hartse, director of Custer County High School band, is spending Tuesday in Cody, Wyo., where he is serving as guest clinician for the Cody High School band. Tuesday evening at 8, he will conduct the band in concert. Until this year, the Cody band, one of the best in the state, has always used college faculty members as guest clinicians and conductors.
Construction is at the halfway point on a brick law office for Miles City attorney Bruce Brown in the 500 block on Pleasant Street. Vern South’s building firm began work on the office building five weeks ago and have set March 15 as the completion date. Brown and his associate Dewey Huss will move into the new office then from their present office.
Miles City resumes its role as Tourney Town and the area’s finest wrestlers return seeking not the gold of the Cowboy Invitational that many won a few weeks ago but a ticket to one of two state tournaments. Champions and challengers of the Cowboy tourney are not as likely to meet as the Class B-C divisionals winds itself up in an athletic cocoon at Sacred Heart and the Class A grapplers move amongst themselves in their divisional at Custer High.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The Tongue River home demonstration club held its monthly meeting with Mrs. Ted Herzog. An interesting demonstration on home lighting was given by Mrs. Tomten and Mrs. Klenhofer.
The Trinity Lutheran Guild met on Tuesday at the home of Mrs. Ruth Golden with Miss Margarethe Janssen as co-hostess. New officers have been installed for the new year. They are: Mrs. Pauline Haggerty, president; Miss Irene Fisher, vice president; Mrs. Irene Schreiber, secretary; Mrs. Dahlman, treasurer.
Miss Sally Marie Falkner, formerly a Miles City resident, was granted a fellowship with full tuition and stipend to study advanced piano at the Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester, Rochester, N. Y. Miss Falkner is a senior at MacPhail College of Music in Minneapolis and will receive her B. M. at spring graduation. She was accompanied to her interview for the fellowship by her mother, Mrs. W. H. Whittier, former city librarian.
Red Cross fund co-chairman Mrs. Horace Brogan and Mrs. Raymond Polk, announced plans are being made to recruit volunteer baby sitters from the ranks of the Senior Girl Scouts to relieve young mothers who will work on the coming Red Cross fund drive as solicitors in the house-to-house canvas which begins March 1.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Bringing back vivid impressions and many pleasant memories and enthusiastically declaring that southern California is a veritable paradise on earth, Mr. and Mrs. Geo. A. Bennett returned on Wednesday afternoon from an extended trip which included a visit to a number of cities on the west coast. Mr. and Mrs. Bennett left Miles City early in January to spend a vacation for which they had been planning for some time previously.
The railroad committee of the chamber of commerce feels very optimistic over the prospects of the new railroad being built from Miles City to Casper, Wyoming through the famous Salt Creek field, and point out that the big advantage to the city of securing this line through the heart of the south country, which is rich in coal and oil deposits.
The rink is being put in shape today for the ice carnival on Sunday afternoon, when the best skaters of this region will have an opportunity to compete for the various prizes which have been posted by the Skating Rink club, and indications good for a few more cold nights, the club anticipates a good turnout, and some thrilling contests. The Miles City band has been engaged to furnish music.