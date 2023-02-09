25 YEARS AGO (1998)Stanley Markuson has been promoted to vice president and senior loan officer at Stockman Bank in Miles City. Markuson, a native of Ekalaka and a graduate of Montana State University-Bozeman, has been with Stockman Bank for 11 years.

Members of Preceptor Rho Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi gathered for their International Dinner during their second January meeting. The group met at the New Hunan restaurant, then went to Etta Jaeger’s home for the meeting. Martha Schreiber presented a program about the history of Valentine’s Day and its origin.