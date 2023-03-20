25 YEARS AGO (1998)Students of the Month for February at Washington Middle School were Bryn Hughes, Katy Welch, Chris Poucher and Zack Marmon, all eight graders; and Amelia Cain, Alecia Certain, Justin Kiel and Matt Wilcox, all seventh graders.
Several Miles City students were included on the 1997 autumn semester Dean’s List at the University of Montana-Missoula. Miles City students named with 4.0 GPAs were Rachel Danforth, Lonnye Finneman, Rebecca Merfeld, Darcie Peterson and Brad Malloy. Other students listed on the Dean’s List with 3.5 GPAs or higher were Whitney Badgett, Nathan Hoff, Brett Benge, Kane Kuchynka, and Karla Pezzarossi.
Kristy Heinle and Crystal Ivanish were named to the Dean’s Honor List at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Jase Wagner of Miles City was among the University of Northern Colorado’s College of Business Administration in Greeley who received the Dean’s Citation for Academic Excellence earned fall semester 1997.
Jon R. Bonine of Miles City is a winner in the Tools for Tomorrow All-American Vocational Student Awards program selected by secondary schools in the Miles City area. Bonine, a senior at Custer County District High School, is being sponsored by Coast to Coast in Miles City.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Word has been received from the State Conference of the DAR in Butte that Elnora Wolff was selected as the Outstanding Junior Member of the state of Montana. Mrs. Wolff is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Hill of Powderville.
Dr. Ed Stickney and Dr. James Ham donated their time this week to explain venereal disease and pregnancy facts to Custer County High School students. Local physicians had expressed their concern over the rising incidence of VD and illegitimate pregnancies in Custer County to Unified School Board members earlier this, stating that an educational program should be conducted for young people. The board approved the program and English classes were used for the lectures to reach as many students as possible. Students not wishing to attend were excused with parental permission.
The March meeting of the Wagoneers Homemakers Club was held at the home of Mrs. Carolynn Jackson. Mrs. Mary Jo Mathias reminded. members of National Poison Prevention Week. Mrs. Ray Geis showed Easter decorations.
Jim Lucas ranked first of the 53 Custer County High School students who took the National Achievement Math test last week, followed by Bruce Boe, second; Bill Mitchell, third and Bill Freese, fourth.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)The program instituted to eliminate the predator Golden Eagle in the south country, particularly in Powder River and Carter counties, supported in a financial way by the state game and fish commission’s offer of $5 per eagle as a special bounty for the area, is featured by a decided success, said Deputy Game Warden Jack Nicolay of this city and Warren N. Linville, special deputy game warden of Broadus. So far, eighteen Golden Eagle carcasses have been brought in for the bounty.
Mrs. Ruth Woodruff Brown, home economics teacher at the Custer county high school, is in Butte attending a convention of Home Ec teachers from all over the state.
Local physicians report that they have already started giving tick shots. Last year, Dr. M. D. Winter reported there were no cases of spotted fever in Custer county and only a very few in the two preceding years.
Annual break up of the ice in the Yellowstone river between Hathaway and Miles City began this morning. Water level in the river at the Miles City pumping plant dropped three feet in 30 minutes, attendants reported. Ice cakes 25 to 30 feet square were moving downstream and the channel was moving freely, observers said.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Members of the Delta club of the First Methodist church had as their guests their husbands and sweethearts at a six o’clock dinner last evening. Covers were laid for seventy and every seat was taken. Mrs. Molly Spence and Mary St. Clair were in charge of the program.
George E. Robbins, veteran saddlemaker of Miles City, who retired from that line of business in 1902, and has since engaged in the real estate game, says he may have to re-enter the saddle business if he keeps on getting queries and orders for leather good. He has just received two letters in the last month, asking for price lists and catalogues of his saddles and harness.
Travelers on No. 16, eastbound Milwaukee through flier, during the next month will have an opportunity to enjoy more of those delights heretofore reserved for those who stay at home, when Universal Film company, trying out an experiment on this crack passenger, will introduce motion pictures into railroad travel. Should the innovation be successful, it is understood the Universal company plans to install it on other trains.
Spring is an uncertain season, as one local man says: I don’t know whether to buy more ice or more coal.