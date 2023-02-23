25 YEARS AGO (1998)More than one hundred bowlers from Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota competed in the annual Bud Light Open Bowling Tournament sponsored by M&C Beverage, Inc. of Miles City held Saturday and Sunday at Recreation Lanes. The top local finishers were Brad Muri in 15th place and Rick Hill in 20th.
The Cowboys wrestling team won its 200th dual meet victory under the coaching of Jack Raymond when Miles City beat the Colts 37-29 at Colstrip on Jan. 30, the final for the final season dual for the Custer County District High School team.
It would take Congressional action — even a change of heart by some politicians — but a proposal by the Department of Veterans Affairs could have a big impact on the future Eastern Montana State Veterans Cemetery. That proposal — part of the Clinton administration’s budget package — calls for the federal cost share in constructing state cemeteries to jump from 50 percent to 100 percent and sweetens the deal with some initial equipment costs. If the proposal passes soon — by no means a certainty — it has the potential to affect the financing for the Eastern Montana Veterans Affairs Cemeteries, according to Jim Jacobsen, administrator of Montana’s Veterans Affairs division.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. Hal Wiltbank (Marybeth Bennett).
The Cowboys are going to state! The last place Pokes defeated the second-place Glasgow Scotties 69-65 in a loser-out game Saturday morning and have earned the right to meet Wolf Point in the consolation round tonight. Kent Losett and Ron Muri put together their finest offensive shows of the season to author the upset. Hitting from the outside, Losett scored 16 points in the first half and ended the game with 26. Muri put the moves on the celebrated defensive guards of Glasgow for 16 bell-ringers.
Bruce Hobbs has been appointed local fund drive chairman for the American Red Cross for 1973, according to Ray Riggs, Custer County Chapter Chairman for the Red Cross. Hobbs has lived in Miles City for 36 years. He served three years in the Army and been employed by the post office for 27 years.
Be sure to watch the American Sportsman Show on TV Sunday afternoon, March 4, when one portion of that program will feature antelope hunting in Montana. The antelope hunting film was made in the Miles City and Ekalaka area last fall. Ken Walcheck of the local office of the Montana Fish and Game Department assisted the group.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Announcement of the appointment of three members of the Kiwanis club to serve on an armory committee was made by Carl Horn, president, on Monday. He named Herb Abel, Charles M. Hatch and Ole Hoveland, who will act with similar committees from other local groups.
“What Red Cross does locally” will be the general topic discussed at the Wednesday luncheon of the Chamber of Commerce. Mrs. Lucy Polk, co-chairman of the fund drive, will talk on the blood bank. Mrs. Rhoda Hanson will talk on first aid and water safety programs here and Mrs. Ruth Stephenson will tell of home service work done locally.
Glendive and Sidney visitors in Miles City Monday reported that heavy snow storms were blinding drivers in those vicinities. They said “the snow was blowing so terrifically you could not see across the street.” In Glendive, the snow was seven inches deep.
Miles City Rifle club members are proving the old theory that practice makes perfect. In Friday night’s match, three members hit the 100 mark in the prone position to help make the scores posted the highest of the year. Kurt Weil, O. Olsen and Parke Krumpe all made the 100 mark while Weil took honors with the top score of the day 189.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)L. S. Badgett is in the city on business from his ranch up the Tongue river, and reports livestock wintering well, with no losses, and that ranchers are feeding. The roads are good, he reports, although somewhat slippery.
Robert L. Ross, cashier of the Sumatra State bank; Fred M. Armstrong, editor of the Ingomar Independent; and W. J. Noble of Ingomar, who are in the city to attend the district basketball tournament, on Thursday evening, entertained Coach A. M. Markinson and the members of the Sumatra five at a dinner at the Elks club. After dinner, the party enjoyed a radio concert at the club.
A. L. Peterson, of the Milwaukee shops, who has been seriously ill with pneumonia, and was discharged from the hospital Sunday, is able to be out, and was up town today, for a short time, about noon.
Guy Comstock, who had his left hand badly crushed early in January, expects to submit to an operation on the injured member, for the removal of two small pieces of steel, which remained in the wound.
The Cash Grocery has bought out the Shelstead Grocery on North Seventh and C. P. Hoke is taking management of the store.