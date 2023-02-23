25 YEARS AGO (1998)More than one hundred bowlers from Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota competed in the annual Bud Light Open Bowling Tournament sponsored by M&C Beverage, Inc. of Miles City held Saturday and Sunday at Recreation Lanes. The top local finishers were Brad Muri in 15th place and Rick Hill in 20th.

The Cowboys wrestling team won its 200th dual meet victory under the coaching of Jack Raymond when Miles City beat the Colts 37-29 at Colstrip on Jan. 30, the final for the final season dual for the Custer County District High School team.