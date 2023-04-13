25 YEARS AGO (1998)
The Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility has passed its accreditation audit with flying colors, according to Superintendent Steve Gibson. The team of two auditors for the American Correctional Association told Gibson and Department of Corrections Director Rick Day Wednesday afternoon that Pine Hills will be recommend for accreditation. The audit lasted four days and Pine Hill met all 29 of the applicable mandatory standards.
Flags for each state in the United States will be flying in Miles City during the Bucking Horse Sale this year with the help of local and area residents. Dorothy Ley, acting secretary at the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce, has volunteered to spearhead the project in which the chamber would acquire a flag from each state.
Terry Heck moved to Miles City in January to replace Lead Resource Conservationist Darrell Granbois in the Miles City office of the National Resources Conservation Office. He did not, however, take the title that went with the post. Instead, a title last held by now-retired Roger Goff before the statewide agency reorganization has been revived. Heck is now Custer County District Conservationist.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Ayers (Ann Howard). A son to Mr. and Mrs. Earl Malley (Sandra Wold), Belle Creek.
Doug Benge brought home first place honors Sunday in the 6th Annual Red Rock Lanes Big 32 Bowling Tournament. Bowlers compete in head-on scratch competition until they are defeated. By the fourth round of competition, the field is narrowed to four bowlers in head-to-head one game contests. This year, Emanuel Hasapis, Lee Hopkins, Jerry Rogers and Benge made it out. Prize money standings saw Benge receiving $100 for first.
Over 700 youths will gather at Custer County High School Friday and Saturday to be judged on their musical expertise during the annual District 10 Music Festival. Bands, chorale groups, soloists and ensembles from nine local and area schools — Custer County High School, Carter County High School of Ekalaka, Colstrip, Garfield County High School of Jordan, Forsyth, Plevna, Powder River High School of Broadus and Sacred Heart High School of Miles City — are scheduled to participate in the two day event.
Don Manker, Montana poet, will be guest speaker Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Miles City Public Library. Miles City writers are invited to come and share their poems.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
In the contest held at the Kinsey school Friday night, winners were named with Norman Carey taking first prize in the speech contest on the top “Insect Control” and Fern Carey winning first prize in the essay contest on “Weed Control.” The contests were sponsored and awards given by the North Custer Soil Conservation district.
Future Farmers of America from Custer county high school attending the annual state convention at Bozeman carried off many honors, they reported on their return to Miles City. In the group attending were Bob Jones, who played with the F. F.A. band; Jim Simms, who served on the Earnings and Savings committee; Roger Harris, who served on the Leadership committee; Bob Lynam, who is state first vice president and took an active part in the meetings and advisor Harry Hoffman.
Mrs. Les Boodry was elected president of the Junior Woman’s club at the annual meeting of officers held at the general meeting at the Metropolitan cafe banquet room Tuesday evening. Mrs. Dave Johnson presided. Officers chosen were vice-president, Mrs. H. D. Crone; secretary-treasurer Mrs. Art Arnold; parliamentarian, Mrs. Harry Kirkpatrick; historian, Mrs. W. F. Olsen and corresponding secretary, Mrs. R. T. Jauron.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Actual construction work on the new Montana railroad was started at Miles City this morning. Contractor Burns, who secured a contract build one-half mile of the line, across the four hundred acre tract which the city is
arranging to present to the builders of the line, started this morning with three teams, two fresnos and a plow, turning the sod for a distance of fifty yards and scooping the dirt up on the low grade. The work began on what is known as the Percy Williamson ranch, north and east of the Industrial school.
The eighteen pairs of Hungarian partridges which were purchased by the state as a part of the big shipment of 1,000 pairs imported from Hungary for distribution throughout Montana, were distributed in Custer county this week. The birds are declared to rank high as game fowls and are particularly adapted to the rigorous climatic conditions of eastern Montana.
William Stoebe is in the city today from his ranch on Moon creek and on his return home, plans to put in a large crop. He reports that although he raised 20 bushels of rye to the acre on 35 acres of land last year, his alfalfa seed crop was worth a great deal more, and he has sold 1500 pounds and cleaned 1750 pounds.