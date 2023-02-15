25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Miles City bull riding marvel Marty Penrod won his fifth National Rodeo Association championship over the weekend when the NRA Finals completed its three-day run at the MetraPark Arena in Billings. Chris Witcher roped and tied his calf in 9.6 to take home his fifth NRA Calf Roping title. Terry Cowgirl June Tibbets won all three go-rounds and clinched the average in the Ladies Barrel Racing event.
Emily Danforth and E.J. Foust, members of the Custer County District Speech and Drama team won the state championship in Humorous Duo at the State Speech and Drama Meet held Thursday and Friday in Havre. Emily, a senior at CCDHS, and E. J., a junior, wrote their own humorous piece. It was titled “Psycho Psychiatrist.”
Powder River Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution members will host the Montana Committee for the Humanities Speakers Bureau program “Evelyn Cameron: A Chautauqua Performance” with Karen Stevenson. Also during the tea, area Good Citizens and essayists will be honored.
The Custer County District High School Science Bowl team placed fourth during the Montana Regional Science Bowl held at Rocky Mountain College Saturday. Jeremiah Shumway, Jedidiah Thomet, Lisa Nayes, Rick Denson and Raymond Schmidt competed against 20 other teams.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)BIRTHS — A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Flack (Shirley Bekken). A son to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gali (Rhonda Traub), Broadus.
Light snow was still falling in Miles City yesterday, bringing to .27 inch of moisture received in the two-day storm.
The birthday party at the Senior Citizen’s Center at the Episcopal Hall was attended by about 50 persons. There were 10 at the birthday table. Mrs. Rose Phalen and Mrs. Dora Bruce made and decorated the cakes.
The resignation of Wayne Thompkins, Washington Elementary
School principal, was accepted by the Unified Board during their executive session. Thompkins said his resignation is effective as of this March, explaining he has accepted a job offer outside the field of education that made necessary his request for the early release.
The Signal Butte 4-H Club members are planning a “Cookie Cook-Off” Saturday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at the Sacred Heart High School home economics room. There are 33 boys and girls in the club, ages 10-11, and most of them will be entering the cookie baking contest. The cookies will be judged by Mrs. Joan Kimball and prizes will be awarded.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Loss of their two star forwards was too much for the Glasgow Scotties on Friday night as they were slowed to a walk in the last period and able to tally but three points while the Custer Cowboys racked up 13 counters, which was the margin of victory as the locals ended up the Big 16 contest with a 47-27 final margin. An even 50 fouls were called during the contest with 29 on Glasgow and 21 on the home team.
Betty Jo Dawson, eighth grader at the Sacred Heart school, won first in the contest on Friday for having delivered the Lincoln’s Gettysburg address best. Pupils in the grade all memorized the address and competed.
The “Willing Workers” girls 4-H club was organized at Kinsey January 29. The leaders chosen for the club were Mrs. Howard Viall and Mrs. DeVere Ferris. The girls “Busy Bee” 4-H club of Kinsey was organized the same day. Mrs. Glenna Everson and Mrs. Ruby Scanlan are leaders.
The Royal Neighbors met in the Eagles hall Wednesday evening with Oracle Dorothy Holman presiding. Marshall Alma Sorenson and Connie Milton lead officers in the ritualistic work.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)The work of putting up ice is being rushed this week, and J. E. Campbell of the Miles City Ice company declares that once more it has been demonstrated that even in the most mild winters the Yellowstone river furnishes enough ice for every purpose and all fears of there being a shortage have vanished.
R. M. Ingwersen and family have arrived from Clinton, Iowa, and are moving out to the Becker ranch south of town, which they have purchased. Mr. Ingwersen was here last fall, and was favorably impressed with the city, and decided to return and locate permanently.
Indications all point to the possibility of Fort Keogh being abandoned, according to information received here from T. J. Walsh, senator from Montana, who wires from Washington, D. C. that he has been informed that the quartermaster general is renewing to the secretary of war his recommendation that the fort near Miles City be abandoned.
Two boys escaped from the state industrial school early Thursday morning and although a search covering the entire city and vicinity was prosecuted by the authorities, no trace of the young men had been found early this morning.