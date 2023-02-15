25 YEARS AGO (1998)The Miles City bull riding marvel Marty Penrod won his fifth National Rodeo Association championship over the weekend when the NRA Finals completed its three-day run at the MetraPark Arena in Billings. Chris Witcher roped and tied his calf in 9.6 to take home his fifth NRA Calf Roping title. Terry Cowgirl June Tibbets won all three go-rounds and clinched the average in the Ladies Barrel Racing event.

Emily Danforth and E.J. Foust, members of the Custer County District Speech and Drama team won the state championship in Humorous Duo at the State Speech and Drama Meet held Thursday and Friday in Havre. Emily, a senior at CCDHS, and E. J., a junior, wrote their own humorous piece. It was titled “Psycho Psychiatrist.”