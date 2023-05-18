25 YEARS AGO (1998)A potluck picnic in Wibaux Park on Sunday afternoon, May 3, kicked off the Miles City Area Habitat for Humanity’s new building season. Games and contests were held and prizes were awarded. Mary Notbohm will serve as building coordinator for the next project, which the group hopes to begin next month.

Officers were elected for the 1998-1999 term during the Tuesday, May 5, meeting of Custer Chapter No. 25, Order of the Eastern Star. The officers are Gladys Strait, worthy matron; James Strait, worthy patron; Helen Linderman, association matron; James Lindersman, association patron; Nina Rodgers, secretary; Jane Dale Mangen, treasurer; Noreen Frette, conductress; and Mildred Cooksey, associate conductress.