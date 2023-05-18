25 YEARS AGO (1998)A potluck picnic in Wibaux Park on Sunday afternoon, May 3, kicked off the Miles City Area Habitat for Humanity’s new building season. Games and contests were held and prizes were awarded. Mary Notbohm will serve as building coordinator for the next project, which the group hopes to begin next month.
Officers were elected for the 1998-1999 term during the Tuesday, May 5, meeting of Custer Chapter No. 25, Order of the Eastern Star. The officers are Gladys Strait, worthy matron; James Strait, worthy patron; Helen Linderman, association matron; James Lindersman, association patron; Nina Rodgers, secretary; Jane Dale Mangen, treasurer; Noreen Frette, conductress; and Mildred Cooksey, associate conductress.
Miles City will be host to two full days of horse racing during the Bucking Horse Sale on Saturday and Sunday, with more horses than ever entered this year. “The entries are really good,” said Zane Kittelmann, horse racing committee chairman for the Bucking Horse Sale. “We have the most horses in Miles City for years for racing.”
Saturday’s schedule features five quarterhorse and five thoroughbred races and Sunday is forecast to include the same ratio of races. On Sunday, there will be two featured races, the Bucking Horse Sale Quarterhorse Futurity and the Thoroughbred Maiden Stakes.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)The 22nd Annual Bucking Horse Sale is just around the corner and all the indicators point to another record crowd. A check with the local Chamber of Commerce shows out of the more than 600 beds available in Miles City’s hotels and motels, not a single unit remains open for accommodations. According to Chamber secretary Ruth Hendry, all accommodations have been filled for about three weeks and out-of-towners who don’t have reservations are advised to bring campers or travel trailers or stay with friends in the city.
This year’s Bucking Horse Sale Queen candidates are Jean Beatty, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James R. Beatty of Miles City; Sherry Mitzkus, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Mitzkus of Miles City; Amber Linger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sonny Linger of Miles City; Kim Bartholomew, daughter of Mrs. Katy Bartholomew and the late Kenneth Bartolomew, of Miles City; and Jill Hinnaland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Hinnaland of Brockway.
Miroslaw L. Kubik has been selected Holy Rosary Hospital Employee of the Year. The award was established for the first time this year and the winner was announced at the employee picnic at the Pumping Plant on Saturday.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Graduation for 16 Sacred Heart high school seniors is set for May 26, Wednesday evening at eight o’clock in the school auditorium when the address will be given by Rev. Cornelius Shea, assistant pastor of St. Patrick’s church at Billings. Rt. Rev. Monsignor Thomas Hennessy, principal of the school, will present diplomas. Colleen Ring will deliver the valedictory address and Joanne Stark will give the salutatory address. Josephine Cunningham, senior, will sing Ave Maria.
Big Special Horse Sale June 1 and 2 at the Miles City Sales Yard. Riding horses and all classes of breedy horses will sold on June 1. On June 2, we will sell work horses and all kinds of range horses. Miles City Sales Yards, H. F. Hockett, Mgr. (adv.)
Twenty-four graduates of the Presentation School of Nursing, Holy Rosary Unit, will receive diplomas Tuesday evening, May 18, at the Custer county high school auditorium. The graduating class will be presented by Dr. J. H. Garberson. Class officers are Geraldine Fischbein, president; Mary Moshovsky, vice president and Phyllis Wantock, secretary.
Rev. R. R. Price, Mrs. Maynard Shore and Mrs. V. L. Scott returned Friday evening from the annual convention of the Montana diocese of the Episcopal church held at Anaconda.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)A petition, signed with 77 names, including those of two aldermen, W. H. Reed and E. B. Prosser, asking a change in the city ordinances to permit a speed limit for autos within the city limits of 20 miles per hour, instead of 15, was read at the regular meeting of the council last night. On motion of Reed, seconded by Prosser, the petition was referred to the street and alley committee.
The Mozart Musical club was entertained last evening at the home of Miss Virginia Farmer, on South Prairie avenue. Those taking part were Ophelia Potts, Dorothy Miller, Virginia Farmer, Harriett Ferguson, Ruth Burbridge, Mary Alice Rinehart, Robert Hoosen, Esther Eacock and, by special request, a piano number by Miss Alberta Farmer.
The first session of chum week for girls at the Y. M. C. A. was very much of a success, nearly every girl in the class had invited a friend, and they enjoyed themselves. After an hour spent in the gymnasium in a number of games, they went to the swimming pool where another hour of fun and frolic was indulged in.
Mrs. Margaret Nichols has resumed her position at the land office after an illness of several days.