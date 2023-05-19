25 YEARS AGO (1998)Chance Nelson, 14-year-old son of Rocky and Edna Nelson of Miles City, won the 1998 Montana State Free Throw Shoot sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Nelson made 24 shots out of 25 held in Glendive. His scores were then compared with the scores of the rest of the boys in his division across the state and Nelson was named the winner. He is a student at Washington Middle School.

The Bucking Horse Sale has added bull fighting as the featured event this year. Local bull fighter Lloyd Ketchum, a 1991 World Champion will compete the 1996, 1997 world champ Mike Catt, of Billings, a former student of Ketchum’s. Also local fighter Shawn Penron and a young fighter, Trevor Bolt of Idaho, will compete.