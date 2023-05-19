25 YEARS AGO (1998)Chance Nelson, 14-year-old son of Rocky and Edna Nelson of Miles City, won the 1998 Montana State Free Throw Shoot sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Nelson made 24 shots out of 25 held in Glendive. His scores were then compared with the scores of the rest of the boys in his division across the state and Nelson was named the winner. He is a student at Washington Middle School.
The Bucking Horse Sale has added bull fighting as the featured event this year. Local bull fighter Lloyd Ketchum, a 1991 World Champion will compete the 1996, 1997 world champ Mike Catt, of Billings, a former student of Ketchum’s. Also local fighter Shawn Penron and a young fighter, Trevor Bolt of Idaho, will compete.
Rider numbers are up for the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, and by a quirk of happenstance, there were exactly the same number of bareback and saddle bronc riders entered by late morning Friday. There are 43 bull riders signed up, exactly the numbers needed for the consigned bulls.
The Mavericks will open their 1998 home season this weekend at Denton Field with four games against South Dakota teams. The Colts will also play at home against the Babe Ruth split squad.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)VA Hospital volunteers were honored by the staff on Friday evening as climax National Hospital Week activities. Mabel Peterson, National Deputy VAVS representative of the United Spanish War Veterans Auxiliary was in charge of the arrangements. Thomas M. Monaghan gave a most appropriate talk. Entertainment was provided by the CCHS Choraleers under the direction of Mrs. Norma Hartse.
Bucking Horse Sale activities will be kicked off Friday with the VFW open pit barbecue slated to begin at noon and to continue on in until the evening. The highlight of the barbecue will be the announcement of the Bucking Horse Sale Queen.
Ed Vaughn, who will provide approximately 500-600 wild horses for the two days of the Bucking Horse Sale, has been trailing the horses into town over the past few days, about 50 at a time.
Included in the proposed 1973-1974 budget for School District One and Custer County High School are considerable amounts for needed improvements in the Lincoln and Washington elementary buildings and in the high school building, which now houses both junior and senior high students. Taxpayers will be asked to help fund the budgets with special levies to be voted on May 21.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Exemplar chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held their annual banquet at the Olive hotel dining room Tuesday night. Miss Alice Pettersen read the memorial for Kathryn Schultz, and following this ceremony, the Exemplar degree was conferred upon four of the five girls, Mrs. Roy Ryan, Mary Lou Hogan, Mrs. Glen Grist and Mrs. Trafton; Mrs. Richard Coffee is to receive the degree at a later meeting.
Mrs. Les Boodry was installed as president of the Junior Woman’s club in the traditional candle lighting ceremony at the annual formal banquet held at the Metropolitan Cafe banquet room on Tuesday evening when 74 members and guests attended.
Nine members of the Miles City Home Demonstration met at the home of Mrs. Lois Webbon Friday evening, May 7, when Mrs. Webbon gave a very interesting and instructive lesson on first aide. Sadie Baber won the grab bag prize. Mrs. Webbon served a delicious dessert lunch.
Miss Marilyn Orcutt and Miss Lucille Innes poured at the Mother’s Day tea given at the Presbyterian church by the members of the G-and-G. Officers of the organization greeted the guests as they arrived: Ray Stockhill, chairman; Bob Linsted, ritual leader; and Sharon Christopherson, treasurer.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Carter Snell, of the Snell elevator, and Ed C. Williams, returned last night from a two-day trip over the south country, and report that a heavy rain fell over a large portion of Powder River county Monday afternoon and night, and the country looks brighter as a consequence.
Helen McIntyre, small daughter of J. P. McIntyre, Milwaukee operator at Musselshell, strayed away from the homestead, five miles from that place, while her mother was turning the cows out to pasture, and hastily organized searching parties, returning after an almost all-night hunt, found the little tot at two o’clock this morning two miles from home, leaning against a sagebrush, sound asleep. Fear was expressed at first, as the homestead is only three miles from the river, that she had stumbled to river and drowned.
W. G. Whiteside, better known to his old time friends of Miles City as “Will,” accompanied by Mrs. Whiteside, arrived today from Portland, where they have been making their home the past fifteen years, and stopped for a few days visit with those who remain of the pioneers of the early eighties. Mr. Whiteside remarks many changes here since his departure in 1887.