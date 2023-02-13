25 YEARS AGO (1998)
The Miles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to vacate most of its ownership rights to sections of Alice Street and Yellowstone Boulevard. The undeveloped rights-of-way are near — and in some cases — underneath the dike along the Yellowstone River on property currently owned by Gary Eckart.
The mild winter has been good for area roads and the departments that take care of them. Because there hasn’t been much snow to plow, departments have been able to catch up on a lot of projects and save money due to the lack of overtime. The Montana Department of Transportation probably has saved in the neighborhood of $25,000 to $30,000 in overtime, according to area maintenance chief Bill McChesney.
Members of the Busy Bees 4-H Club went sledding before their Saturday afternoon meeting. The group met at the home of Mark and Lavonne Forman. Kyra Drga, president, called the meeting to order. Two talks were given by Lona Forman and Kyra Drga. Ben Beardsley also conducted an experiment.
Students of the month for January were named at Washington Middle School. The students are: Miranda Filler, Teal Lufburough, Brandon Hubbard and Scott Stevenson, eighth grade; and Quentin Meidinger, Brandon Kelm, Heather Eisele and Hilary Summers, seventh grade.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
BIRTHS — A son to Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Larson (Maureen Proue). A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Nelson Walla (Sheila Mothershead), Terry.
At the Feb. 1 meeting of the Eagles Auxiliary, four applications were read and Ethel Allen, Nadine Pierson, Virginia Grogan and Ardyce Snyder were accepted to membership.
Dr. Arlo Nansel was elected president of the Miles City Club at the annual election of officers held Wednesday evening by the board of directors. Reuben Schroeder was named vice president; Cooper Butt, treasurer; and Bill Dunn, secretary. Other members of the board of directors elected at the previous meeting were Mike Brown, Paul Jelinek,
Sam Ohnstad, W. “Tat” Cain, and Bob Reiquam.
Daniel B. Minkoff has successfully completed the Uniform Certified Public Accountant Examination, which he sat for in November, 1972, according to a release from the Montana Society of Certified Public Accountants. Minkoff is a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and Montana State University and is currently with Dunmire and Short, an accounting firm in Rapid City, S. D. He is married to the former Judy Zignego of Miles City. The couple of have two children, Scott Andrew and Andrea Lea.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Council members and the general public are invited to join with the park committee of the city council at the meeting in the city hall this evening at seven o’clock when Dave Rivenes and Hugh Lemire will report on their recent trip to Denver where they investigated thoroughly swimming pool facilities and the recreation program in the Colorado city. Their trip was made in the interest of promoting a similar program on a smaller scale in Miles City. Members of the council park committee are Roy Hanson, Farnham Denson, Mrs. S. E. Moss and Berl Stallard.
Rex Campbell was chosen to represent the Miles City Toastmasters Club at the state contest in the spring at a meeting of the men held Wednesday evening at the Metropolitan Cafe. His six minute talk was on “Conservation of Natural Resources.” Campbell’s critic was Roy Carlson.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Holt of Minneapolis, formerly of this city, are vacationing in Florida and from Miami plan to go to St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Orlando. At St. Petersburg, they hope to be joined by Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Regan of this city, who are also vacationing in the South. They plan to see Dr. James Nugent of Miami while there, they write.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Three games of basketball were played at the high school gymnasium on Friday night when the high school freshmen trimmed the Washington school five 16 to 5, the Custer girls’ team romped home with the high score in their game with the Sumatra girls, 24 to 4, and the gladiators of Custer high, who hope to peg down the state championship later in the season, inflicted defeat on Glendive 42 to 15.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Ball was the scene of a delightful party Saturday afternoon, when the twins, Sallie and Hallie Ball, entertained a number of their little friends, the occasion being their seventh birthday anniversary. Among those present were Helen and Elaine Forsblad, Alta Paige, Ruth and Gertrude Garberson, Dorothy Smith, Betty and Joyce Kenny, Dolores Telford and Mary Ellen Hoffman.
J. J. Bolton, employed at the Collins bridge and building camp of the Milwaukee at Melstone, had one hand badly crushed on Friday afternoon. He was rushed to Miles City on a special train which was made up in the Melstone yards, and on arriving here was placed immediately in the Holy Rosary hospital where his injuries were treated.