25 YEARS AGO (1998)About as bright as a turkey and a bit cranky around breeding time, ostriches, for the most part, are both a profitable and manageable endeavor in the newest trend in ranching. The world’s biggest bird is popping up around the area and will make an appearance at the Miles City Livestock Commission yard during Tuesday’s sale. “They make a good breeder bird or can be slaughtered,” said ostrich breeder Virginia Clauson. “The meat tastes a lot like beef.”

Although there were concerns about how some of the details would work, the most outspoken comment at a public meeting favored the creation of a Fire Service District around Miles City. Thirty people braved the bad weather to meet in the Kircher School Thursday night, with about 25 property owners from Kinsey signing up after their area meeting, according to Pat Hedges, Miles City Fire Chief and one of the organizers of the Fire Service Area proposal.