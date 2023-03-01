25 YEARS AGO (1998)About as bright as a turkey and a bit cranky around breeding time, ostriches, for the most part, are both a profitable and manageable endeavor in the newest trend in ranching. The world’s biggest bird is popping up around the area and will make an appearance at the Miles City Livestock Commission yard during Tuesday’s sale. “They make a good breeder bird or can be slaughtered,” said ostrich breeder Virginia Clauson. “The meat tastes a lot like beef.”
Although there were concerns about how some of the details would work, the most outspoken comment at a public meeting favored the creation of a Fire Service District around Miles City. Thirty people braved the bad weather to meet in the Kircher School Thursday night, with about 25 property owners from Kinsey signing up after their area meeting, according to Pat Hedges, Miles City Fire Chief and one of the organizers of the Fire Service Area proposal.
Green Eggs and Ham were the treats at Jefferson Elementary School as the school celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday as part of the “Read Across America” program. To help show the enjoyment of reading, the teachers and principal dressed as Dr. Seuss characters and held a reading from several of his works.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)Eight area high schools will be competing in the Miles City Invitational Speech Meet from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Custer County High School. One hundred and fifty students from Fairview, Baker, Broadus, Glendive, Sidney, Jordan, Froid and Miles City will be competing in 13 events from drama to debate. Between 55-60 community residents have volunteered to judge the rounds.
Mrs. Adeline Wacker of Ashland, Ore., and Mrs. Esther Flanze of Billings were overnight guests at the Ted Schreiber residence. They are sisters of Schreiber and stopped on the way east.
The lack of gyms and an unavoidable overlap has forced three tournaments to be shuffled into a five day period. A fifth and sixth grade tourney began yesterday and will continue tonight, Saturday and Monday. A seventh and eighth grade tourney for pupils in Miles City’s public schools starts Monday and ends Tuesday night. At the same time, the Kiwanis sponsored Junior High tourney will be held in the Sacred Heart gymnasium.
Nancy and Art Larson of Cohagen will be the featured musicians at the annual dinner of Miles City Christian Women’s Club Tuesday at the Crossroads Inn. Mrs. Larson, a violinist, will be accompanied by her husband on guitar.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)Miss Bobby Lou Davis of Miles City has been selected as a candidate to represent Pi Beta Phi sorority as the “Dream Girl of Pi K A” title at Montana State College. Annually, Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity holds their “Dream Girl” contest. A candidate from each of the six sororities at MSC is picked. Miss Davis is a junior majoring in art.
Appearing in a solo recital, Mary Jane Glosup played six selections on the piano by memory at the home of her instructor, Mrs. Bessie Elzea. The piano numbers were of the classical and romantic type. She was assisted by Janet Allen and Loretta Lenertz, who played piano solos, and by her mother, Mrs. V. E. Glosup, and her sister, Betty Glosup, who joined in playing a piano trio with her.
The Happy Stitchers Club held the second 4-H meeting Monday at the Bob Askin home when the new president called the meeting to order and assistant leader Ruby Reiger spoke briefly. The name “Happy Stitcher” was chosen. The first project will be sewing, making baskets to carry thread, needles, etc.
Mrs. Mark Greer of Haynes ave. was honored on her 60th birthday when a group of friends arrived at her home for a surprise party Monday evening.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)Chris Neumilleer, who has been taking vocational training in Minneapolis the past several months, has returned to Miles City and is learning the plumbing business. He says the weather in Minneapolis this winter has been disagreeable and that he would much rather live in Miles City.
W. R. Bement and A. G. Jones have returned from the Jacob Nitschke ranch sixteen miles south of Ismay, where they held a successful auction sale on Wednesday, and report that the weather indications, ground conditions with the frost rapidly going away, and judging also by the attitude of the farmers, all of whom seemed to have money and took part in the bidding, this coming season should be a remarkably good one for eastern Montana. There were 200 people in attendance and buying was spirited.
The surveying crew for the Montana Railway company has opened a ten-day camp on the Harvey Corbin ranch on Tongue river, south of this city, according to word received here.
Lester Lamphear and wife are in the city from Camps Pass, Mr. Lamphear having come in for medical treatment for appendicitis.
Mrs. Enda Leihy is a shopping visitor in the city today from Coalwood.